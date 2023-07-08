How to Stop Mac from Sleeping

There are many instances when you want to stop Mac from sleeping. When you leave Mac for some time, the sleep mode gets enabled to minimize battery consumption and RAM usage. Sleep mode is a convenient way to save energy when you're not using your Mac. It's also a safe way to leave your Mac unattended, as it will still be able to wake up and respond to events, such as an incoming network connection or a notification.

What is sleep mode on a Mac?

Sleep mode on a Mac is a power-saving state that saves energy by turning off the display and most of the computer's components. However, the computer remains turned on and can be quickly woken up by opening the display or pressing a key.

To put your Mac to sleep, you can:

Choose Apple menu > Sleep.

Close the display.

Press Shift+Control+Eject (Power button in newer Macbooks) on a Mac with a built-in keyboard.

on a Mac with a built-in keyboard. Press Control-Eject (Power button) on a Mac with an external keyboard.

To wake your Mac from sleep, open the display or press any key.

One-click solution to prevent your Mac from sleeping

There are a few one-click solutions to prevent your Mac from sleeping. Here are a few options:

KeepYourAwake is a free app that you can download from the App Store. Once installed, it will add a small icon to your menu bar. To prevent your Mac from sleeping, simply click on the icon and select "Activate for Duration". You can choose to keep your Mac awake for a certain amount of time, or indefinitely. Caffeine is another free app that you can download from the App Store. It works in a similar way to KeepYourAwake, but it also has a few additional features, such as the ability to prevent your Mac from dimming the display or going into standby mode. If you're looking for a more permanent solution, you can also change the settings in System Preferences. To do this, open System Preferences and click on "Energy Saver". Under the "Sleep" section, uncheck the box next to "Put the computer to sleep when it's inactive".

How to change sleep time on macOS Ventura?

If you're going to be away from your Mac for an extended period of time, you may want to shut it down completely. This will prevent any background processes from running and will save even more energy.

If you have an external hard drive, you can put it to sleep when you're not using it. This will save energy and extend the life of your hard drive.

Here are the steps on how to change sleep time on macOS Ventura:

Open System Preferences. Click on Lock Screen. Under the Display section, click on the drop-down menu next to "Turn display off on battery when inactive." Choose how fast you want your Mac to go to sleep while running on Battery.

How to keep MacBook from sleeping on macOS Big Sur and Monterey

Use a third-party app . There are a number of third-party apps that can prevent your MacBook from sleeping. One popular option is KeepYourAwake, which is available for free from the App Store.

. There are a number of third-party apps that can prevent your MacBook from sleeping. One popular option is KeepYourAwake, which is available for free from the App Store. Use the Terminal command. You can also use the Terminal command to prevent your MacBook from sleeping. To do this, open Terminal and enter the following command:

Caffeinate

To stop caffeine, simply press Ctrl+ C in Terminal.

Change the Energy Saver settings. You can also change the Energy Saver settings to prevent your MacBook from sleeping. To do this, open System Preferences and click on "Energy Saver". Under the "Sleep" section, uncheck the box next to "Prevent computer from sleeping automatically whent the display is off".

Note: If you're using a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, you may need to disable the Touch Bar to prevent it from sleeping. To do this, open System Preferences and click on "Keyboard". Under the "Shortcuts" tab, click on the "Touch Bar" section and uncheck the box next to "Turn off Touch Bar when MacBook is asleep".

How to make Mac not sleep on macOS Catalina and older

There are steps on how to make your Mac not sleep on macOS Catalina and older:

Open System Preferences. Click on Battery or Energy Saver, depending on your Mac model. Under the Battery or Sleep section, uncheck the box next to "Prevent computer from sleeping automatically whenPrevent computer from sleeping automatically whent the display is off the display is off". If you want to prevent your Mac from sleeping when it's plugged in, uncheck the box next to "Put the display to sleep when it's inactive". Click OK to save your changes.

How to prevent Mac from going to sleep when closing the lid

Mac goes to sleep when you close the lid. However, if you have changed the sleep setting, your Mac might not go to sleep when you close the lid. There are a few ways to prevent your Mac from going to sleep when you close the lid.

Using System Preferences

Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Select System Preferences. Click Energy Saver. Click the Power Adapter tab. Under Prevent your Mac from automatically sleeping when the display is off, select Never.

This will prevent your Mac from going to sleep when you close the lid, even if the battery is low. However, it is important to note that this will also prevent your Mac from entering sleep mode when you are not using it, which can lead to increased battery drain.

How to prevent Mac from sleeping with Terminal

Here are the steps on how to prevent your Mac from sleeping with Terminal:

Open Terminal. Type the following command and press Enter:

Caffeinate -s

This will prevent your Mac from sleeping until you press Ctrl+C in Terminal. You can also use the following commands to prevent your Mac from sleeping for a specific amount of time or until a specific event occurs:

caffeinate -t

This will prevent your Mac from sleeping for a specified number of seconds.

caffeinate -i

This will prevent your Mac from sleeping until the specified event occurs. For example, you could use this command to prevent your Mac from sleeping until a certain file is opened or a certain application is launched.

Note:

Keeping your Mac from sleeping can reduce the battery life of your Mac. If you're concerned about battery life, you may want to consider using a third-party app or the Terminal command to prevent your Mac from sleeping.

How to schedule sleep on your Mac

Some of the benefits of scheduling sleep on your Mac: It can help you save energy, extend the life of your Mac's battery and protect your Mac from unauthorized access.

You can schedule sleep on your Mac by using the Energy Saver settings in System Preferences.

Open System Preferences. Click on Energy Saver. Under the Sleep section, click on the Schedule button. In the Schedule window, you can set a time for your Mac to go to sleep on weekdays, weekends, or every day. You can also set a time for your Mac to wake up. Click on OK to save your changes.

The best solution how to stop Mac from sleeping

There are a few ways to stop your Mac from sleeping. The best solution for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.Here are a few options:

Use the Energy Saver settings.

Use the Terminal command.

Use a third-party app.

Note:

The best method for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. If you need a simple solution that doesn't require any additional software, then using the Energy Saver settings is a good option. If you need more control over when your Mac sleeps, then using the Terminal command is a good option. If you're looking for a more user-friendly solution, then using a third-party app is a good option.

Conclusion

To stop Mac from sleeping can reduce the battery life of your Mac. If you are downloading a large file or streaming a video or you are using your Mac for a long period of time or if you are using a resource-intensive app, preventing your Mac from sleeping can help to ensure that the app has enough resources to run smoothly.

In some cases, preventing your Mac from sleeping can also help to improve performance. For example, if you are using a resource-intensive app, preventing your Mac from sleeping can help to ensure that the app has enough resources to run smoothly.

