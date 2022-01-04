How to stop spam messages on iPhone; Trick to stop spam messages

Sometimes you receive spam text messages on your iPhone and these messages can be very difficult to block as the spammers use different numbers to send you unwanted messages. However, Apple has a solution to keep these spam messages out of your main inbox. You will see all the messages from unknown senders including the spam messages in a separate column when you turn this feature on and all the messages from your contacts will be shown in a different column. Here we have a complete guide to block spam messages on Apple iPhone, so read the story till the end.

How to stop spam messages on iPhone

Steps to stop spam messages on your Apple iPhone:

Go to the ‘Settings’ on your Apple iPhone and tap on ‘Messages’. You will see a ‘Filter Unknown Senders’ option under the ‘Message filtering’ option. Tap on it. This feature will show all the messages from unknown senders including the spam messages in a separate column of your inbox. So now it will be less annoying for you.

However, the spam messages will keep coming because the spammers use different numbers to reach your inbox. If you still want to block each number individually, then you will have to follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to the ‘Messages’ on your Apple iPhone. Click on the ‘number’ on the top of your iPhone’s screen. Now you will have to click on the ‘info’ option to proceed further. On the next screen, click on the number again and tap the ‘Block this caller’ option.

You will have to do this process for each number as there is no other option for blocking all the spam numbers together at one go. However, you can still click on the ‘Report Junk’ option in the spam messages. This feature will not let you block the number but it will send a report to Apple so that you don’t receive spam messages from that particular number again.

The ‘Filter Unknown Sender’ feature will prevent the spam messages from cluttering on to your main feed. It will show all the spam messages in a different column of your iPhone inbox.

