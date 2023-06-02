How to Take a Screenshot On a Windows

Screenshots are a very common tool nowadays to keep a record of everything. It can help to document necessary information in the form of photos. Screenshots are very useful to create guides and store useful statistics. Taking screenshots on Windows is very simple and can help you to save a lot of time. Here are some ways which can solve your problem of How to take a screenshot on Windows.

Various ways to take screenshots on Windows:

Using the Snipping Tool app to take a screenshot Using the Print Screen key Using the Windows Key + Shift + S keyboard shortcut Using the Xbox Game Bar Using a third-party screenshot tool

Using the Snipping Tool app to take a screenshot:

The snipping tool on Windows provides a feature snip screen to take screenshots without installing any other app. It is very easy to take a screenshot using a snipping tool. Follow these steps to snip the screen using the snipping Tool:

1. Open the Snipping tool app in your Windows System. You can do this by searching for "Snipping Tool " in the Start menu.

2. Click the “New” button on the top-left corner.

3. The screen will grey out and will give you four options of shapes in which you want your screen to be snipped.

4. Choose the shape or type of snip you want to take. You can choose from a rectangular snip, a free-form snip, or a full-screen snip.

5. Use your mouse or trackpad to select the area of the screen you want to capture.

6. Once you have selected the area, release your mouse or trackpad. The screenshot will be saved to the Snip & Sketch app.

7. You can then edit the screenshot as needed. You can add text, draw on it, or crop it.

8. When you are finished editing the screenshot, click the Save button. The screenshot will be saved to your computer.

Windows offers various snip options to capture the screen according to your requirement. These options include:

Rectangular snip: This option allows you to take a rectangular snip off your screen.

This option allows you to take a rectangular snip off your screen. Free Form snip : This snip option allows you to freely sketch a shape to grab the required portion of the screen.

: This snip option allows you to freely sketch a shape to grab the required portion of the screen. Window snip: This snip option lets you capture the currently active window.

This snip option lets you capture the currently active window. Full-screen snip: This snip option allows you to capture the full screen.

The Snipping Tool will immediately save the snapshot to your clipboard after you have chosen the region. The snapshot may then be pasted into a document, email, or another program.

Advertisement

Using the Print Screen key

You can also go with the Print Screen Key if you want to take a screenshot of the screen using the keyboard. The print screen key is denoted as “PrtSc" or "PrtScn” on your keyboards depending on the model. Here is the guide to taking a screenshot on Windows using the Print Screen key.

Using ALt+PrtScn/PrtSc

To take a screenshot using the Print Screen key, follow these steps:

Click on the screen for which you want the screenshot. Press the Windows + Print Screen key (PrtScn/ PrtSc") on your keyboard. You will see a blink or snip option using the PrtSc key. Open an image editing program, such as Paint or Photoshop. Paste the screenshot into the image editing program by pressing Ctrl + V or by clicking the "Paste" button using right-click on the mouse. The screenshot will be pasted into the editing app. Save the screenshot to your computer. The screenshot will be saved as a PNG file. You can then edit the screenshot as needed.

Using Alt+PrtScn/PrtSc

You can also take a screenshot using the Alt + Print Screen key (PrtScn/ PrtSc") on your keyboard. Using this option, you can take a screenshot of your recent active window. Follow these steps to take a screenshot using Alt + Print Screen key (PrtScn/ PrtSc").

Press the Alt + Print Screen key (PrtScn/ PrtSc") on your keyboard. In this case, you will not see any blink or snip options. Open an image editing program, such as Paint or Photoshop. Paste the screenshot into the image editing program by pressing Ctrl + V or by clicking the "Paste" button using right-click on the mouse. The screenshot will be pasted into the editing app. Save the screenshot to your computer. The screenshot will be saved as a PNG file. You can then edit the screenshot as needed.

Advertisement

Using the Windows Key + Shift + S keyboard shortcut

Another way to take a screenshot using the Keyboard is by pressing the Windows+Shift+S button together. This keyboard shortcut is another method to take a screenshot of the screen using a snipping tool. Here are the detailed steps to take screenshots using these keyboard shortcuts:

Press the Windows Key + Shift + S keys on your keyboard. The screen will become dim.

3. A cross-like cursor will appear on your screen.

4. Use the cursor to select the area of the screen you want to capture.

5. Once you have selected the area, release the keys. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard.

6. You can then paste the screenshot into an image editing program, such as Paint or any other app.

7. Save the screenshot to your computer at the desired location.

Note:

You can save screenshots to your clipboard by clicking the Copy button instead of the Save button.

You can also share screenshots with others by clicking the Share button.

Using the Xbox Game Bar

You can take a screenshot using the Xbox Game Bar which allows you to take high-quality screenshots and save them in PNG format on your computer. It is compatible with various games in Windows which can be helpful if you want to take screenshots of the gaming records.

To take a screenshot using the Xbox Game Bar, follow these steps:

Press the Windows Key + G keys on your keyboard. The Xbox Game Bar will open.

3. Go to the “Capture” Panel

4. Click the “Screenshot” button.

5. The screenshot will be saved to your Pictures library.

6. You can also screenshot using the “See my Captures” option.

Using the Third-Party Screenshot tool

There are various third-party screenshot tools available in the market that offer more features than the Snipping Tool in Windows. Some popular options include Snagit, Greenshot, and LightShot. These tools allow you to take screenshots of specific areas of your screen, annotate screenshots, and even record videos of your screen.

Advertisement

Here are the steps to easily take screenshots using a third-party screenshot tool:

Install the “Screenshot tool” of your choice on your computer. Open the screenshot tool. Select the area of the screen you want to capture. Click the "Take Screenshot" button. The screenshot will be saved to your computer.

Conclusion:

There are various ways to take screenshots in Windows. Windows also offers an in-built feature to take screenshots without installing any third-party app. You can take screenshots using keyboard shortcuts, snipping tools, Xbox GameBar, and other third-party tools. Also, Windows gives you the facility to capture screens in different forms like a rectangular snip, window snip, free-form snip, and Full-screen snip. The above steps mentioned will help you to take screenshots easily in Windows and can paste them into editing apps to edit.