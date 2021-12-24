How to take a screenshot on android

Screenshots are an important part of Mobile operating systems. Sharing important notes, documents, images for various use case scenarios. You are well aware that you can take a picture (screenshot) phone's screen.

After you capture your screen, you can view, edit, and share the image. Android Natively supports the screenshot feature with the traditional button combination of Pressing the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time. But with different OEMs and devices, there is also some secondary method to do the very same. These are basically more convenient and faster to do.

For example On pixel devices and many phones with pure Android, there is a shortcut to swipe up and screenshot from the recent menu. On OEMs like Xiaomi, OnePlus there are options for Swiping with three fingers across the screen or swiping from the edge of the screen for a screenshot.

Adding to that many OEMs provide the customised option to enable a hotkey or gesture for taking a screenshot say swipe with two fingers, swipe left with two fingers, double-tap the home button and many more. Some also provide the option to take a screenshot by tapping on the screenshot button by long-pressing the power button.

But the most universal way of taking a screenshot is explained in the following steps:

Take a screenshot

Open the screen that you want to capture.

Depending on your phone:

Press the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time.

If that doesn’t work, press and hold the Power button for a few seconds. Then tap Screenshot.

If neither of these work, go to your phone manufacturer’s support site for help.

At the bottom left, you’ll find a preview of your screenshot. On some phones, at the top of the screen, you'll find Screenshot capture.

Take a scrolling screenshot

Important: These steps work only on Android 12, on most screens that allow you to scroll.

Open the screen that you want to capture.

Press the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time.

At the bottom, tap Capture more.

To select the content you want to capture, use the crop guidelines.

Find, share & edit your screenshot

If you don't have the Photos app, you're likely running an older Android version. Open your phone's Gallery app and tap Album view and then Screenshots folder.

Open your phone's Photos app Photos.

Tap Library And then Screenshots.

To share a screenshot, tap Share Share.

To edit a screenshot, tap Edit Edit.

To know how to record your screen on Android read here.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tech and gaming content