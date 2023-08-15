How to Take Screenshot on Android Devices

Screenshots are the general way to save something as a picture for future use or prompt use. If you have faced any irregularities in your Android device’s technical side or any issue you want prompt action, then a screenshot might be a soul-saver. You can save screenshots of your important notes if those can not be downloaded for some reason. Another advantage of screenshots is that these pictures stay the same as it shows in originality, without any distortion, Therefore, screenshots bear equal weightage as a reference as a valid photo holds.

With time, the screenshot-taking ability has improved after its inception. There are certain shortcuts as well as modified types of the screenshots in present time. These differentiations have taken place due to the manufacturers and specialties. Let's discuss those parts in this article.

Process of taking a screenshot on Android

Initially, the typical process has been to use the side buttons. These provisions stay the same for the older version. Generally, the process has been to hold Power+Volume Down.

But you need to be quite affluent in this process. If you press the power button too soon, you'd end up locking the screen. Or too much holding the button would bring the shutdown option on the screen. The same goes for the volume button as holding the tip of the volume button too long or just promptly would increase the volume just. Therefore, both buttons should be pressed at the same time if you want to take a screenshot. With the change in the Android version, the provision has also taken reform.

As goes with some older models of Samsung Android phones, to click a screenshot, you have to hold the Power+Home button. In specific models of Sony in Android phones, pressing only the Power button would do the job. After pressing the power button, you would see the follow-up process on your phone screen.

In all those different types, one case stands as the same and that is the confirmation of taking a screenshot and the automatic save of the screenshot in the gallery app.

By using gestures on the phone

This process may sound as different as the phone gesture used to take screenshots in this feature. The usage of gestures is prevalent on some older Android models of Motorola. In that section, three fingers are used to take the screenshot. If the method differs then you should go through the manuals that come with the models.

Now, let's get back to the general way to take a screenshot by using gestures in the Android phone. This process can be used as a shortcut where promptness is not needed and taking a screenshot becomes user-friendly. The below-mentioned processes are mainly used for the same purpose in Android phones of Samsung in a few models.

Open the Settings menu. From there, go to Advanced Features.

3. Now tap on the Motions and gestures to select the technique of taking a screenshot.

4. Among the different options in the list, choose the Palm swipe to capture.

5. Through such a technique, you can take a screenshot by swiping your hand over the phone screen at a 90-degree angle.

By using the shortcut added by the settings option

The quick setting for clicking a screenshot on Android devices can be carried out through the options placed in the list from the widget. This widget can be swiped down from the top of the screen. You can find the screenshot-taking option either in the name of the screenshot or screen capture.

In any case, it could be possible that the screenshot-taking option is hidden or just kept in the Settings menu. You can bring the Screenshot button from that Settings list to the widget placed on top of the screen as the shortcut. After clicking on the button, you will hear the shutter sound. Then, you will be assured about clicking the screenshot.

Process for taking a scrolling screenshot

Scrolling screenshot helps to get the full view of the horizontal spreadsheets or web pages or documents. These things are so long that they can't fit on a single screen. Therefore, the need to take scrolling screenshots comes into existence.

In continuation, I can add the technique of taking scrolling captures on Google Pixel phones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

For Google Pixel phones, the dedicated button that helps is Capture More. By tapping on this button, you will get a zoomed-out view of the clickable screen and to assist in sizing, the crop tool. You have to use the crop tool to adjust the size of the picture you want to take a screenshot. After doing this, you can save the screenshot by clicking on the relevant option.

In Samsung Galaxy phones, the facility is provided by the double-arrow icon. By tapping on the icon again and again you can increase the length of the screenshot. When you feel that the length is enough to take the screenshot, then you can take a pause. The screenshot will be clicked.

The process for taking scrolling screenshots can be seen based on the version of the Android version installed on your Android device. We can take a look at that process also. But before that, remember Google helps you to take scrolling screenshots from the apps, not from the web pages. Now, get back to the process :

Open the page you want to take screenshots of. Now, hold the power button and volume down button together. There will be a preview of the screenshot in the lower left corner of the phone screen. From there, you may find the buttons for Edit, Share, or Capture more. Tap on the Capture button. Now the edges at the top and bottom will be increased or extended. A magnifying glass will also be there to give a proper view of the content captured on a single screen and the edges. You can also edit the edges or the length. Now, if the length is alright then you can click on the Save button. This screenshot can be edited with texts or annotations.

Process for taking a screenshot using Google Assistant

You can also Google Assistant to take a screenshot for you. This is one of the hands-free processes and without any hassle. You have to initiate the process by giving a voice command of "Hey Google" and then you can order your Google Assistant by saying "Take a screenshot". The Google Assistant will take a screenshot and save it in your gallery for further usage.

Where are the screenshots stored after getting clicked?

For Android devices, you can find the screenshots saved in the Gallery or Album app. In the app, you will find the folder of screenshots in the name of Screenshots. If you're taking a screenshot using any third-party app on your Android device, then there is a possibility of seeing screenshots saved in a folder of the same name as the app.

How can a screenshot be shared?

After taking a screenshot, you will find a Share button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. After clicking on the Share button, you will get a lot of mediums to share the screenshot.

3. By clicking any of the media, the screenshot will be attached to that media and the screenshot would be shared.

Conclusion

Taking and sharing screenshots has been improved over time. The facility was improvised in the Android devices first, and later the Android version has been improvised to take the screenshots without any external help. Therefore, you can take screenshots now without further ado and can share those with other platforms.