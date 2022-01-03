How to take screenshots on Snapchat without letting your friends know

Snapchat is one of the most popular image-sharing online app across the globe, it was the first one that introduced the Snap feature which was later adopted by Instagram as Story. Snapchat allows users to post images on their feed that disappears after 24 hours. The application is loved by a majority of users all over the world and it has around 293 million user base until 2021. According to the reports, Snapchat's stock value has increased by over 350 percent from 2020 to 2021. One thing that you can’t do on Snapchat is take a screenshot of the snaps. The moment you click a screenshot the app notices the user that a screen grab has been taken by this user of your Snap.

However, that doesn't mean that you don’t have alternatives to that. In this article, we have garnered some of the smartest ways to take screenshots on Snapchat without them knowing. Here are some of the simplest ways.

There are several ways you can follow to take screenshots of your friends' Snapchat without letting them know, this includes the following methods.

Screen Recording

Using Google Assistant

Airplane mode

How to take screenshots on Snapchat using built-in screen recording

First, you need to head to the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Now you have to swipe down the notification panel.

Swipe right and head to the screen recording icon and tap on it.

Now the screen recording feature will be active on your phone.

On Snapchat head to your friend’s stories.

Stop the recording once you are done.

Play the screen recording on your phone and take screen grabs as per your wish.



How to take screenshots on Snapchat using Google Assistance

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Head to the snaps you want to save to your gallery.

Now trigger the Google Assistant on your phone either by pressing and hole the home button or by saying OK, Google.

You need to ask the assistant to take a screenshot and it will follow your order and this won’t be noticed by the app and your friends will never get to know that you have taken the screenshot of his/her snap.

How to take screenshots on Snapchat using Airplane mode