How to transfer contact list from Android to iOS in a few simple steps

Shifting contacts from one phone to another is always a pain for users across the globe and it's a cherry on the cake when it comes to cross-platform transfer. Many users love to change their smartphones very frequently just to be updated with the technology. If you are also among the ones who have recently shifted from Android to the iOS device and don’t know how to transfer all your contact details from your Android phone to your iPhone then you are at the right place. In this article, we have listed some of the best ways to transfer your contact details from Android smartphone to iPhone in a few simple steps. Read through to get the step-by-step guide.

How to transfer contacts from Android to iOS

As mentioned above there are numerous ways to transfer your contact details from Android to iOS, but we are going with some of the easiest ways. Here we have added to simple process which will make your life easier. Apple has created an app called Move to iOS which will allow users to transfer Android data to a new iPhone without any issues. Here are the steps which you have to follow.

The very first move is to download the Move to iOS app on your Android smartphone from Google Play Store.

Once the app is installed on your smartphone you need to open the app.

On the main screen, you can see a message revealing the features of the app.

Tap on Continue to proceed.

Now you can see a Terms and Condition page which you can go through or simply send to your email ID.

Once you’re done click on Agree.

You need to grant permission to the app to access your location, calendar, contacts, storage, and SMS.

Here you can see a new window showing Find Your Code.