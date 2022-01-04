How to transfer pictures from phone to computer in best possible way

The smartphone is a powerful pocket computer that gives you access to a lot of things that you can only achieve with your PC or laptop. Back in the day, 2GB RAM and 512GB storage was a big deal for computers, but now we are getting much better storage and RAM combination on our smartphones. Sometimes our phone storage is not enough for users and we have to transfer the data to PC rather than delete them all.

Sometimes we replace our old smartphone with a new one which also requires us to back up our data to PC. If you’re an Android phone owner then you are lucky enough to transfer your data to a PC without any issues. Android operating system allows you to access their file systems directly from a PC which is not an option for iPhone users. So in case you know how to transfer your data from your phone to your computer in a few simple steps then you are at the right place. In this article, we have listed the easiest ways to transfer the data. Let’s have a closer look at the step-by-step guide.

How to transfer data from smartphone to PC

With Windows operating system things are much easier than Mac. To transfer your data like images, videos, downloads, WhatsApp media, Music, and more from your smartphone to a Windows computer you have to connect both the devices with the help of a USB cable and that is recommendable because it's one of the fastest ways to transfer data. Follow the given below steps.

First, you need to connect your phone to a PC via a USB cable.

You can see an option called Android System.

Tap on the option and it will take you to the USB Preferences window.

Here you need to select the File Transfer option.

This will allow you to transfer all types of from phone to desktop.

Now head to your desktop open This PC.

You can see a new drive of your smartphone name.

Open the drive and double-click on Internal Storage.

Now you can see numerous files which are available on your smartphone.