How to Turn Off Emergency Alerts on iPhone

Even after the presence of the sentinels of “Do Not Disturb”, you can still receive emergency notifications on your iPhone. These alerts are from the government regarding any extreme weather emergency or terrorist attack. It can also come in the shape of an AMBER alert if any individual is missing. So, you can fathom the importance of such alerts and as a responsible citizen of your country, you should not miss out on such alerts. But still, if you want those alerts turned off on your iPhone due to any reason, then this article shall be proven helpful by depicting the related methods to shut down those emergency alerts.

Process for Turning Off Emergency and Amber Alerts on Your iPhone

If you want to completely turn off the AMBER alerts on your iPhone, then you should go on according to the steps mentioned below :

Click on the Settings option to open it

2. Go to the Notifications section by scrolling down

3. In Notifications, you'll find the Government Alerts at the bottom part. Tap that option.

4. Toggle the slider to shut down the AMBER Alerts and Public Safety Alerts. You will have to shut down the Emergency Alerts also but that is a different process.

Advertisement

5. Click on Emergency Alerts

6. Roll the slider off for shutting Emergency Alerts down

Though for a long time, keeping the emergency alerts off is not a good option. You should do this for a short stint only.

Relevant Ways to Mute Emergency Alerts on Your iPhone

You’d not want to miss out on real emergency alerts but it can be a case when you don’t want to hear that emergency alert tone from your iPhone. You may find time later to go through all those emergency alert notifications. For that, you’d have to mute that emergency alert tone. Here’s how you would be successful in doing that.

Launch the Settings option Hit the Notifications button Go to the Government Alerts part Click on the Emergency Alerts option Roll the slider button to activate the Always Deliver option

In this way, you’ll never miss a whisker of the life-threatening emergency alerts in your iPhone and you won’t be disturbed also by the alert tone.

Can Emergency and Amber Alert Tones be changed on Your iPhone? If Yes, Then How?

Interestingly, you can’t change the emergency and AMBER alert tones on your iPhone. You’ll be able to change each and every tone of your iPhone including the ringtone and notification tones and make those tones custom. But for emergency and AMBER alert tones, the tone type is specific which is hard to ignore and of a high pitch. This is made in that way deliberately to attract concentration and never miss any alert of these natures.

Why Disable Emergency and Amber Alerts Are Not Preferred to Be Off on Your iPhone

If the emergency and AMBER alerts are frequent then you should care for the issue for which the alerts are coming in. These types of alerts are basically propagated by governments so you should be sure of the important nature of these alerts. It is true that tones of such alert tones are irritating or surprising but remember that the alert is coming because of an upcoming natural calamity. In that scenario, the alert can be of more importance. And AMBER or emergency alerts come in a handful of times when a larger population is at stake. So if you want to stay updated on such larger issues that may keep a whole region at stake, you should not disable emergency and AMBER alerts.

Advertisement

Conclusion

You can turn off the emergency and AMBER alerts only if you're sure after assessing the situation. There's no bound on the types of emergency alerts. As your iPhone has a weather button or GPS** option, you can get regular updates of those parameters on your iPhone. These types of updates should not be ignored due to warding off boring notifications. If you still find the urge to shut down or disable emergency alerts then do it for a short while only.