How to Turn Off Emergency Alerts on iPhone

Though turning off emergency alerts is not a viable option, still you can do that for a short duration facing unavoidable circumstances. Here's how you should turn off emergency alerts on iPhone

Written by Prasun Chakrabarty Published on Aug 22, 2023   |  09:31 PM IST  |  410
Emergency alerts are for safety but you can turn off for your need
Emergency alerts are for safety but you can turn off for your need

Key Highlight

Even after the presence of the sentinels of “Do Not Disturb”, you can still receive emergency notifications on your iPhone. These alerts are from the government regarding any extreme weather emergency or terrorist attack. It can also come in the shape of an AMBER alert if any individual is missing. So, you can fathom the importance of such alerts and as a responsible citizen of your country, you should not miss out on such alerts. But still, if you want those alerts turned off on your iPhone due to any reason, then this article shall be proven helpful by depicting the related methods to shut down those emergency alerts.  

Process for Turning Off Emergency and Amber Alerts on Your iPhone

If you want to completely turn off the AMBER alerts on your iPhone, then you should go on according to the steps mentioned below :

  1. Click on the Settings option to open it

You can find the Settings option from the home screen

2. Go to the Notifications section by scrolling down

You have to head for the Notifications option for further proceedings

3. In Notifications, you'll find the Government Alerts at the bottom part. Tap that option.

Under Government Alerts, you can find three types of alerts

4. Toggle the slider to shut down the AMBER Alerts and Public Safety Alerts. You will have to shut down the Emergency Alerts also but that is a different process.

AMBER alerts and Public Safety Alerts should be shut down

Advertisement

5. Click on Emergency Alerts

You have to further elaborate the Emergency Alerts option

6. Roll the slider off for shutting Emergency Alerts down 

You have to shut down the Emergency Alerts button

Though for a long time, keeping the emergency alerts off is not a good option. You should do this for a short stint only. 

Relevant Ways to Mute Emergency Alerts on Your iPhone 

You’d not want to miss out on real emergency alerts but it can be a case when you don’t want to hear that emergency alert tone from your iPhone. You may find time later to go through all those emergency alert notifications. For that, you’d have to mute that emergency alert tone. Here’s how you would be successful in doing that. 

  1. Launch the Settings option 
  2. Hit the Notifications button 
  3. Go to the Government Alerts part
  4. Click on the Emergency Alerts option
  5. Roll the slider button to activate the Always Deliver option 

By the Always Deliver option, you can activate the emergency notification in the silent condition

In this way, you’ll never miss a whisker of the life-threatening emergency alerts in your iPhone and you won’t be disturbed also by the alert tone. 

Can Emergency and Amber Alert Tones be changed on Your iPhone? If Yes, Then How?

Interestingly, you can’t change the emergency and AMBER alert tones on your iPhone. You’ll be able to change each and every tone of your iPhone including the ringtone and notification tones and make those tones custom. But for emergency and AMBER alert tones, the tone type is specific which is hard to ignore and of a high pitch. This is made in that way deliberately to attract concentration and never miss any alert of these natures. 

Why Disable Emergency and Amber Alerts Are Not Preferred to Be Off on Your iPhone

If the emergency and AMBER alerts are frequent then you should care for the issue for which the alerts are coming in. These types of alerts are basically propagated by governments so you should be sure of the important nature of these alerts. It is true that tones of such alert tones are irritating or surprising but remember that the alert is coming because of an upcoming natural calamity. In that scenario, the alert can be of more importance. And AMBER or emergency alerts come in a handful of times when a larger population is at stake. So if you want to stay updated on such larger issues that may keep a whole region at stake, you should not disable emergency and AMBER alerts. 

Advertisement

Conclusion

You can turn off the emergency and AMBER alerts only if you're sure after assessing the situation. There's no bound on the types of emergency alerts. As your iPhone has a weather button or GPS** option, you can get regular updates of those parameters on your iPhone. These types of updates should not be ignored due to warding off boring notifications. If you still find the urge to shut down or disable emergency alerts then do it for a short while only.

FAQs

What are Amber Alerts on your iPhone?
AMBER (America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) alerts are propagated only those times when a missing person is on the radar of the police and that missing person is hiding in your area. Through such an alert, the authority tries to inform the locals about the search hunt inflicted for that missing person. You can get an idea of the lookup of that individual. By this, either you can be alert about that missing individual or if you have seen that individual already, you can update the authority on that.
What are Public Safety Alerts on your iPhone?
Public safety alerts come for a larger populace update on natural calamities or man-made crises such as terrorist attacks. Through public safety alerts, you can be sure about the intensity or location of the crisis. The alert tone is deliberately made as an alarm tone to take an eager look at the notification. Public safety alerts come from the governments basically for a larger good. So, alerts of this kind should not be ignored.
What are Test Alerts on Your iPhone?
Test alerts are meant to describe the test emergency alerts that can be received on both your iPhone (only on iOS 15.6 and a third beta of iOS 16) and Apple watch. The Apple. inc has made it clear that the test alerts will come only from the government and the same is responsible for the content that is received in the veil of test alerts. If you're using any previous version of iOS then you can activate it by dialing a code via your Phone app or through installing a special profile introduced by Apple. inc.
About The Author
Prasun Chakrabarty
Prasun Chakrabarty
Technical Writer

Prasun takes ‘geek’ as a compliment and it ranges from tech to math and sometimes in non-fiction for him....

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!