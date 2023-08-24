How to Turn off Incognito Mode

Incognito mode on any browser can be an added advantage and reason for acceptability. In incognito mode, your browser history and passwords won’t be saved and your personal details won’t be stored. This thing can be a negative point also if you want to log into your Gmail or social media accounts again and again, every time you have to put up your login ID and password in incognito mode, the websites don’t store the account details.

That trick can be used by your children in browsing objectionable websites. As incognito mode does not store user details or browsing history, you might not be able to track the browsing footprints of your children if they are using incognito mode. So in such situations, you need to turn off the incognito mode. This article will show you the methods of turning incognito mode off on Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Safari for different systems.

Process for Disabling Incognito Mode in Chrome on the PC

Incognito mode can't be disabled from the Google Chrome window. You can't inflict a password-registered lock on this browsing mode. So you should implement some definite methods that can nettle with the internal settings and end up disabling the browsing mode. Let's find out how:

Press and hold the combination of Windows +R keys from your keyboard to introduce the Run program. In the designated box, type regedit and click Ok or you can tap the Enter button

2. From the new window, find the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE in the left panel and click on that.

3. You will see a list of options under the chosen option from the menu. Tap the Software button

4. Now, scroll down the list and choose the Policies

5. Under the Policies, find the folder of Google. If it is there then click to open it. But if it is not there then you have to make one. Just right-click on the Policies and select the New option and then from the prompted list, click on the Key option. You have to rename it as Google

6. In the pre-existing Google folder, there should be a folder named Chrome. If it is not there, then you have to create a new one by right-clicking on Google. Then tap the New and then Key buttons. Name it Chrome

7. Again, make right-click on the Chrome folder, and from the appeared menu list, click on the New button and tap the DWORD (32-bit) Value. You'd also have to rename it as IncognitoModeAvailability

8. Make double-click on IncognitoModeAvailability. In the lower part, put 1 as the Value data and press the Ok button

9. Now, close the whole Registry Editor section and restart your computer to implement the changes made. After restarting, you will notice that Incognito mode is absent in your Chrome window.

Process for Disabling Incognito Mode in Chrome on the Mac

Launch the Finder option on your Mac system Fetch for the Utilities

3. Now, from the option list select the Terminal option

4. In the Terminal, you have to put up a command. This command is: defaults write com. google. chrome IncognitoModeAvailability-integer 1

5. After that, close the Terminal app and restart your Mac system

With these steps, the incognito mode in Google Chrome on your Mac will be disabled.

Process for Disabling Private Mode in Firefox on the PC

The incognito mode browsing is known as Private browsing and in Microsoft Edge, you will find this by the name, 'InPrivate browsing'. The role is the same. In this mode, no user-related data or browsing history are saved. Basically, it is a foolproof protection. But if you want to disable it then follow the below-mentioned steps :

Search Registry Editor by typing 'regedit' in the specified search box in the lower panel of Windows.

2. Go to the address of 'HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SOFTWARE /Policies/MozillaFirefox'. Find an entry named Mozilla in the left panel. If there is not any then you have to make one. Follow the process mentioned above by right-clicking the New and Key options. Name it Mozilla. Within Mozilla, create a new folder named Firefox

3. Now, select the Firefox key and specify the value by right-clicking on a vacant space in the right panel. In the prompted list, select the New button and a new box will appear.

4. In the new box, you have to click on the DWORD(32-bit) value.

5. Rename it as DisablePrivateBrrowsing and assign the value of 1 to this

6. Restart your Firefox browser to check the effect of this private browsing blocker.

Process for Disabling InPrivate Browsing in Microsoft Edge

On Microsoft Edge, you have to change the Group Policy in Windows, and remember, you can change it only in Windows 10 Pro and in higher versions. Now get into the process :

Bring the Run box by pressing the combination of Windows and R button In the vacant box, place the line 'gpedit. msc' and tap the Enter button

3. Now head to the address of Computer Configuration /Administrative Templates /Windows Components /Internet Explorer /privacy in the upper left panel

4. Now click two times simultaneously on Turn Off In-Private Filtering and keep it Enabled

Thus InPrivate browsing can be disabled on Microsoft Edge.

Process for Disabling Incognito Mode in Chrome on Android Phones

In Android phones, incognito mode can't be disabled using the internal settings. Rather, you have to use some selected third-party apps to disable the imposed incognito mode. Let's follow the steps :

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device Install the app, named Incognito Away After launching the app on your phone, just activate the quick setting. It scans automatically whenever any incognito tabs are opened on your Android device. It blocks the incognito tabs automatically.

The Incognito Away app is effective for several browsers such as Microsoft Edge(Beta), Yu browser.

Process for Defusing Incognito Mode in Firefox on Mobile

Incognito mode in Firefox on mobile can't be disabled by changing the settings or installing any third-party app. As per given reviews on several websites, one method can be used using the JSON file on your mobile. This JSON file can be found on the GitHub page. You have to download a suitable version for your mobile. Now follow the process :

Open the installation file of Firefox and form a folder, named 'Distribution' Shift the downloaded JSON file in this folder Now close down any Firefox tab if it is already opened and then open the Firefox browser again. Then, try to open any incognito page and you will find that the incognito page will not open.

Methods for Disabling Private Mode in Safari on iPhones

By using some specific settings on the Safari browser on your iPhone, you can disable the private mode in Safari.

Open the Settings app and choose the Screen Time Activate the Turn on Screen Time

2. Activate the Turn on Screen Time

3. To carry on the process, you have to click on the Continue button

4. You have an option to implement parental control if the iPhone is of your kid. Then click the button This is My Child's iPhone

5. You can put on restrictions by specifying the Downtime hours. You can impose the same for the App Limits. After selecting this, click on the Continue button in the Content & Privacy menu.

6. You can save the change in the settings by keeping a password

7. In the Content & Privacy Restrictions, you need to put up the passcode if required

8. Activate the Content & Privacy Restrictions by toggling the button

9. Click on the Content Restrictions

10. Go to the Web Content section and specify the Limit Adult Websites

Role of Browsers & Operating Systems in Treating Private Browsing

It is noticeable that except the Android devices, on other browsers, disabling the incognito mode can be carried away by tingling the settings part. In Safari on the iPhone, you can't disable the incognito mode directly but you can impose restrictions on the web browsing habit by putting walls on the objectionable websites. But in the case of Safari, you can put these bars but if the user installs Firefox or Chrome, then it is hard to put the same bar on private browsing by using those browsers.

Conclusion

The incognito mode in browsing brings several good points but if you want to track someone's digital footprint and if he/she uses incognito mode in browsing then tracking won't be successful. In such a situation, you can use these methods. Breaking the imposed disability is hard for any novice. So you can be assured about the positive results.