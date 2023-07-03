The inception of Bluetooth came through a joint venture introduced by five bigwigs of mobile technology - Ericsson, IBM, Toshiba, Intel, and Nokia. Their objective was to innovate a license-free technology for wireless connectivity in the handheld market. This technology is known as Bluetooth technology. Radiofrequency wireless communication interface has been at the core and the same technology is used in Windows also. In this article, I will show you how to turn on Bluetooth on Windows 10.

How to Turn on Bluetooth and Connect a Device to Windows 10

On Windows 10, it would be quite easy to turn on Bluetooth and connect any device with the same connectivity ON. You have to abide by certain steps for setting up this connection :

This process is about using the Action Center on your Windows 10 OS. You can find this option in the lower right-most corner. The icon looks like just a text message and it is after the date and time column. Clicking on the Action Center, several tiles-shaped options will open on the screen. If that does not happen, then you will see a small pop-up on your desktop screen by the name Expand. After clicking on this button, you will be able to see the Bluetooth tile beneath.

3. Tap on the Bluetooth tile and it will turn on. The Bluetooth tile itself will be dark and there will be the term 'On' under the Bluetooth term.

4. The job is not complete here as you have to connect the Bluetooth with other devices also. So click on the Connect tile also.

5. Now the device you want to connect should be in pairing mode. If your device has not been paired beforehand, you can pair it this time with your desktop. The pairing process will be discussed later.

6. On the desktop, you will see the available devices that are in close proximity with their Bluetooth ON and the devices which were connected in the past with your desktop's Bluetooth.

7. If your device is already paired with your desktop's wireless connectivity, then by those steps your device should be connected to your desktop.

To pair a Bluetooth device

Turn on the Bluetooth option on the device you want to pair with your desktop. Make sure that your device's Bluetooth is discoverable. You can find the option of making the device discoverable on your device. Now on your desktop, click the options respectively.

Start >Settings >Devices >Bluetooth & other devices >Add Bluetooth or other devices>Bluetooth.

In every option, you will get a set of instructions. You should follow those.

To pair a Bluetooth printer or scanner

Similarly, turn on the Bluetooth option of your printer or scanner and keep it discoverable by the relevant option. You should follow the lower-mentioned steps carefully and consecutively :

Start >Settings >Devices >Printers & scanners >Add a printer or scanner.

You have to wait for a while to find out your device by the desktop's Bluetooth.

3. After seeing the name of your device, select the device and click on the Add device option.

To pair using the Swift Pair

The presence of Swift Pair in Windows 10 helps your desktop connect quickly with a supported Bluetooth device. In any case, if your Bluetooth device supports Swift Pair then you will see a notification when the device is near the desktop. To make it discoverable, you will have to put it into pairing mode.

Switch on the Bluetooth option on your device and keep it discoverable. Click on Yes when it wants permission for sending you notifications. After it, on the screen, you may see the notification of finding a new Bluetooth device. You have to click on the Select option. After the connection process takes over, click on the Close button.

To pair a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard or other similar kinds

Launch the Bluetooth option on your device, and keep it discoverable. In a similar way, you have to follow the options consecutively as mentioned in the following :

Start > Settings >Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Add Bluetooth or other devices> Bluetooth.

From the appeared list, select your device and follow the instructions.

3. Before wrapping up, click on the Done option.

How to Turn on Bluetooth and Connect a Device on Windows 10 Through Settings

In the Windows Start menu, you will find the Settings option. Therefore, click on the Windows Start menu. You will find the option on the bottom-left corner of your home screen.

2. Now among the options, select Settings on the left side vertical bar. The icon looks like a gear. Clicking on it, a new window will appear.

3. In Settings, all the functions and parameters will show up and among those, click on the Devices.

4. Among the devices, you have to click on Bluetooth and other devices. The list of devices will appear on the left sidebar of the screen.

5. In Bluetooth and other devices, you will see the slider box under the Bluetooth term. Roll the slider to turn the Bluetooth on.

6. Now, to connect to another device, select Add Bluetooth or other devices. You will find this option at the top of the window with a plus sign.

7. In Add a device, there will be a number of Bluetooth devices that can be connected using the system. You have to select a particular type. For a common part, it is the first option that should be chosen. After clicking on it, you will see the list of available Bluetooth devices that can be connected.

8. For connecting to Bluetooth, the device should be paired with your desktop. In the above sections, the pairing processes have been discussed. Go through those parts based on your device type.

9. In the next list, you will see the available Bluetooth devices in close proximity.

10. After selecting your device, click on the Done option.

Reasons for failure of Bluetooth function

Lack of updates on the Bluetooth Driver can be a major reason for Bluetooth failure. Bluetooth adapters are based on software. Therefore, they need regular updates. Functions on Windows 10 are prone to be updated from time to time.

You can update the Bluetooth Drivers from the official website. You have to find out which Bluetooth device is being used on your device on Device Manager.

You can check the issues in your Bluetooth Drivers by using the Troubleshooting option. By Troubleshooting, you may also get an idea of what is the need for your Bluetooth Drivers if there is any problem.

In Bluetooth devices, errors may come through some kind of latency and you can remove this by re-enabling the Bluetooth software. In Device Manager, you have to disable and reenable the Bluetooth component.

Sometimes, the issue can be related to manufacturing defects. In that situation, you need to contact the manufacturer to repair it.

Bluetooth is not so unknown among the users but still in some spaces, the connection procedure with the desktop may vary based on the Windows type. As you may notice the procedure for connection is different for Windows 11. Therefore, you should not be wary of the procedure, rather you have to be specific about the device type.

This article may give you an idea about the connection procedure and common issues of Bluetooth failure. So follow it in the case of using this wireless connectivity.