How to turn on Dark mode on Facebook; Android, iOS and Desktop

Earlier this year, many Facebook users reported that they were not able to turn on the Dark mode on the Mobile App; however, these issues were resolved by the company. The users have been waiting for the Dark mode option on Facebook for many years and now the company has introduced it on the social media app and on the website. For the users who don’t know what Dark mode is, it replaces the white screen interface on the website and the social media app with a black background. Many users like the Dark mode because it causes less strain to their eyes and it even reduces the battery usage of the device. Here we have a complete guide to turn on the Dark mode on Facebook, so read the story till the end.

How to turn on Dark mode on Facebook: Android devices

Log in to your Facebook account. Now click the ‘three lines’ icon in the top menu. Now you will have to scroll down and tap on ‘Settings & Privacy’ option. Tap on the ‘Dark Mode’ option. Now select the ‘On’ option to activate the Dark mode on Your Facebook App.

How to turn on Dark mode on Facebook: iOS devices

Open the Facebook App on your Apple iPhone and log in to your account. Now you will have to click on the ‘three lines or the hamburger’ option in the bottom menu bar. Then scroll down and tap on the ‘Settings & Privacy’ option. You will see the ‘Dark Mode’ option. You will have to tap on it to proceed further. Now click on the ‘On’ button to activate Dark mode on your Facebook App.

How to turn on Dark mode on Facebook: Desktop

Go to the Facebook.com website and log in to your account. Now you will have to click on the down arrow icon in the menu bar located at the top right corner of the screen. Now tap on the ‘Display & Accessibility’ option. Locate the ‘Dark Mode’ option and select the ‘On’ option under it to activate Dark mode on the Facebook website on your desktop.

You can turn off the Dark mode on the Facebook App or the website on your desktop by following the same steps.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.