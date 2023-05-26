How to Uninstall Apps on Mac

Apple. inc may provide you the products posed as your urged Apple literally but the apps in it may not be recommended by you every time. Whenever we talk about the efficiency provided by the concerned apps, we may feel a dilemma about buying the apps or installing any third-party free apps. If you have already decided to replace or remove the apps from your Mac, you need to know how to uninstall those. In the concerned piece, I would be talking about that process.

How to Uninstall Apps on a Mac Using Trash

You may use Trash to uninstall the apps with the help of Finder. Once the OS in MAC finishes installing, you would see the Finder option running in the background. The primary use of Finder is to give you updates about the contents of the Mac you are using. It would show you the icons to give you information about several storage devices placed on your Mac. As the name suggests, Finder would help you in finding and organizing your Mac apps. You may find it easily at the top of the screen as it creates a Finder menu bar there and the desktop stays beneath it. The joint usage of Finder and Trash can be found in the following :

Click on the Finder icon or you may click on the Desktop. You would get the list of the installed applications. Select the app you want to delete.

After this process, you may use the Trash to delete the app. Look after the following steps

After finding the app through Finder, you have to drag it to the trash Or you may select the app. Choose the File option and then select Move to Trash from the menu. If you are asked for any username and password in this process, you have to put in the used username and password while logging in to Mac for the first time.

4. After the primary deletion, apps would move into Trash. But you can still delete it by going to the Finder option and then clicking on Empty Trash.

5. If you face any issue in this deletion process like the inability of Finder to delete any app, then remember this app is required by your Mac. And it can not be deleted.

How to Uninstall Apps On a Mac Using 3rd-Party Uninstallers

You may need third-party uninstallers in your Mac to remove every scratch of the concerned apps from the storage of your Mac. Every time we use the apps, the information put in the app in the shape of cookies or personal data is stored as cache memory. This memory may lag the ultimate usability of the primary storage in your Mac.

Third-party uninstallers may help in finding the hidden apps and clearing the cache memory in the process.

In another case, you may need third-party uninstallers. Many times the installed apps show glitches and in such cases, users are prone to uninstall the malfunctioning app and install the same or different app in that place. In such cases, previously stored data by the user stays in the system as cache memory and it starts to block the storage capacity. Through using third-party Uninstallers, this cache memory can also be deleted. AppCleaner can be suggested as it comes as a free version while for other such apps, relevant facilities are available in the Pro version. Therefore, for the deletion process, you have to follow the below-mentioned steps.

1. First, go to the AppCleaner website and download the app as per the compatibility with your Mac version.

2. Then you have to check the Download section for finding the installed app. You may drag it into the Application folder.

3. From here, you can drag an app into the window of AppCleaner. After this, the app would take several minutes to distinguish all the files the about-to-be-deleted app has created in the storage.

4. After this distinguishing step, there would be a list of files created by the concerned app in the memory. You may check the boxes on the left side of the files and folder names to delete those. Now click 'Remove' to delete the files and cache memory.

How to Uninstall Apps on a Mac Using an App Uninstaller

App uninstaller is nothing but its own uninstallation facility for several apps. This may not be applicable to every app you find on your Mac. Rather, it should be verified whether the concerned app comes with an app uninstaller. You check out the relevant process in the following:

Go for the Finder window either by following the above-discussed process or by clicking on the desktop and holding the command +N keys. Open the Applications and you may find it in the left sidebar of the window. From the Application, you need to open the folder of the particular app you want to uninstall. If the app is not in a folder package, it may not have any supplementary uninstaller tool. In that case, you need to follow any of the above-mentioned deletion processes. In case, if you find one then double click on the tool for uninstallation and it may direct you to steps to place the app in Trash.

How to Uninstall on a Mac Using the Launchpad

In your Mac, Launchpad has been designed to give you a collective watch or monitoring service on all the installed apps in the system. You may open the Launchpad by clicking on the designated icon in the Dock. Dock is placed on the lower bottom side of the screen. Therefore, for uninstalling apps using Launchpad, you may follow the later steps:

First, open Launchpad from Dock or you may find it in your application folder. In Launchpad, you may find the concerned app you want to delete. If you're unable to find it, you can change the current page by swiping the three dots placed at the bottom of your screen or you may find the app by using the Search option at the top of the Launchpad. After finding the app, you should click and hold on to the app until it shows the Delete button, next to it. Now you may click on the Delete button to delete and confirm the process.

This service is available only for those apps which you have installed from the App Store.

How to Quickly and Completely Uninstall Apps on Mac Using BuhoCleaner

BuhoCleaner is one of the third-party app uninstallers for Mac. As I have explained in the previous section third-party app uninstallers help in removing leftovers, it is applicable for BuhoCleaner also. To delete apps using it, you have to go through the following steps:

Download the app using your browser. This app is free and for deleting apps with it, you may not have to spend a penny. After downloading, you must install and launch the app on your Mac. After opening the app, you may find the App Uninstall option in the left sidebar. After clicking on it, you may get the list of all installed apps on your Mac. After selecting the app, you need to check on the boxes placed left after the app's name. And then press the Remove button. From the App Uninstall option, you may head to Leftovers from where you would be able to delete all the cache memory files related to the app.

How to Uninstall Apps on Mac Using Terminal

Terminal usage is one kind of command prompt technique we are habituated to seeing in the Windows section. The good part about it is you won't need to install any third-party app uninstallers on your Mac. You just need to know about the steps of commands:

From Applications, you would find the Utilities section. In Utilities, there is Terminal Part.

3. After opening the Terminal, you need to enter the command: sudo uninstall file://

4. Now you have to drag the concerned app icon in the Terminal window. After this, it'd show the path of the app in the following way

5. In the next step, you have to press Enter and put the administrator password. It is the same login password you used for your Mac. Then press Enter. The app will be removed.

Though these steps are hard as some wrong commands may cause you loss of data in your Mac.

To delete app-related files from the Library you need to find the presence of the leftovers first. The presence of the Library itself is not observable for the users whose Mac is on OS X 10.7 or before that. Let me believe you are using a higher version than OS X 10.7. In that situation, you may use any third-party uninstallers which would help in deleting the app-related files as the case of BuhoCleaner has been depicted earlier.

Or rather you may use the command prompt to delete app-related files:

1. First, from the Finder window, you have to press Shift +Command +G for retrieving the Go to Folder window.

2. Now you have to paste the following file paths in the bar one after one and press the Return key after every paste from your keyboard.

~/Library/Caches

~/Library/Logs

~/Library/Containers

~/Library/Application Support

~/Library/Cookies

/Library/Address Book Plug-Ins

/Library/Application Support

/Library/Application Support/CrashReporter

/Library/Preferences

/Library/Saved Application State

/private/var/db/BootCaches

After this command string, you would see the app-related files in the storage. Now you would have to drag those files into Trash and empty the trash.

How to reset a misbehaving app

First, you have to go for the Force Quit option. You may find it in the Apple menu and from there you have to choose Force Quit. After it, the dialogue box appears from where you'd select the app and click on Force quit. Then you may still try to open the app again.

2. You may try to restart your Mac by selecting restart from the Apple menu.

3. You may check the compatibility of the app with your Mac version.

4. You may update your Mac software.

5. Additional plug-ins or hardware which may not be compatible with your Mac should be disengaged.

In a general way, the above-mentioned facts would be all regarding the uninstallation of apps from Mac. Therefore, if you find any such complications, please follow the above-discussed points.