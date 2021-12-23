How to uninstall apps on your Mac

When you delete or uninstall an app from your Mac, the space it was taking up is freed up for other things. This can be done using Launchpad or the Finder.



Use Launchpad to delete an app



Launchpad makes it easy to get rid of apps you've downloaded from the App Store.

1. To open Launchpad, click it in the Dock or open it from your Applications folder. You can also pinch closed with your thumb and three fingers on your trackpad.

2. If the app isn't listed in Launchpad, type its name into the top search field. Or swipe right or left with two fingers on your trackpad to show the next or previous page, to find it.



3. Press and hold the Option (⌥) key, or click and hold any app until the apps jiggle.

4. To delete an app, click the Delete button next to it, then confirm by clicking Delete. The app is uninstalled right away. Apps that aren't visible were either not downloaded from the App Store or are required by your Mac. Use the Finder instead of the App Store to remove an app that wasn't downloaded from the App Store.

Any subscriptions you may have purchased with that app will not be cancelled if you delete the app. Learn how to cancel subscriptions for apps purchased through the App Store.

Use the Finder to delete an app



1. In the Finder, look for the app. The majority of apps are in your Applications folder, which you can access from the sidebar of any Finder window by clicking Applications. Alternatively, use Spotlight to locate the app, then double-click it in Spotlight while holding down the Command(⌘)key.

2. Drag the app to the Trash, or select the app and choose File > Move to Trash.

3. If a user name and password are required, use the name and password of an administrator account on your Mac. This is most likely the username and password you use to access your Mac.

4. To delete the app, choose Finder > Empty Trash.



That’s it, you are done and sorted.

