How to Unlink Instagram and Facebook; Steps to disconnect Facebook from Instagram

The social media giant, Facebook, acquired Instagram in 2012 and now we can see a “From Facebook” message on the loading screen of Instagram. After Facebook had taken charge, they offered a feature that helps the users link their Instagram pages to their Facebook accounts. This feature helps the users share their posts easily on both the platforms simultaneously and offers you a seamless social media experience. However, receiving double notifications from both Instagram and Facebook can be annoying and if you don’t care about linking both the accounts then disconnecting your Facebook account from Instagram might be best for you. Here we have a complete guide to unlink Instagram from Facebook, so read the story till the end.

How to Unlink Instagram and Facebook

A majority of people use Facebook and Instagram from their smartphones or tablet devices. The desktop website of Instagram is not used by many people but the desktop version of Facebook is popular amongst the users.

Unlink Instagram and Facebook: Mac or PC

The Instagram users can unlink theri accounts from Facebook with a few steps using a web browser.

Visit the official Instagram website and log in to your account. Select the ‘Profile icon’ in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and then tap on ‘Settings’. Now scroll down the page and tap on the blue colour ‘Accounts Center’ option in the lower left side of the screen. Then find your Facebook account on the next page and tap on the arrow to the right. Now tap on ‘Remove from Account Center’ in the pop-up window and press confirm to proceed. After this your accounts will be unlinked.

Unlink Instagram and Facebook: iOS or Android

You can unlink your accounts via the Instagram app on your smartphone as well; however, the Facebook App doesn’t have the option of unlinking the accounts.

Open the Instagram App on your Android or iOS device and log in to your account. Click on the ‘Profile Picture’ option in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and then click the ‘three line’ options in the top right-hand corner of the screen on the next page. Tap on the ‘Settings’ options and then click on the ‘Account Center’ option on the next page. Now click on the ‘Accounts & Profile’ option and on the following page you will have to tap on your Facebook account. Then click on ‘Remove from Accounts Center’ and press ‘Yes,Unlink’ option in the pop-up box. Now you have successfully unlinked your Instagram and Facebook accounts.

