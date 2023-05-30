How to Update Chrome

The primary need for updates for the browsers is to minimize the vulnerability by removing the old existing security gaps. In manufacturing the brand new browsers, innovation can be incorporated but challenges may come while providing update notifications to the existing users. It should not be a disruptive experience for the end-users. Otherwise, users may continue without incorporating the updates in the browsers. Google Chrome has coped well with this probability of disruption. It introduced an open-sourced system, Omaha for distributing updates. Omaha checks for updates every 5 hours and it does work simultaneously. It replaces the old security gaps with a new version and it is a quick practice. Still, this information can be just a starter for you. In the following piece, the update procedure would be described in layman's terms.

Benefits of keeping Chrome up to date

The benefits can be guessed as in the previous section minimizing the security gap has been shown as the biggest motivation for employing updates.

Chrome has stood out above the crowds of browsers in providing security to web users. It continuously shows a warning message when you visit a less secure website. Chrome keeps this information up to date about the websites. Further, the incognito mode of Chrome also keeps the cookies disabled. You may enjoy the benefits of a secured fast-paced settings option in Chrome if you keep the browser up to date. Speed in Google Chrome is preferred as one of the contributing factors to its popularity. Webkit open source rendering engine has been used as the rendering engine in Google Chrome. The rendering engine performs Javascript execution and image decoding. Google Chrome's sandbox deters the rendering engine to make entries into the user's files or information stored in the system. Google Chrome has perfected this security system. Therefore, from this basis, you have got to know about the fast pace of Google Chrome in loading web pages as well as in making the security system apt. Google Chrome has also used V8 Javascript which has also increased the speed. A regular update makes these systems work prevalent. Chrome has a built-in pdf viewer and a memory section that may remember the web pages even if you close those pages abruptly. And it lets you open those pages from that position where you have left in the first place. By day-to-day updates, you may get a better service.

The necessity of updates can only be assessed by the picture that even Google urged Chrome users to install an update deliberately. As per the news published on 26th March 2022 in Forbes, Google did this to nullify a security threat that was already underway at that moment. It was mainly an issue related to V8 Javascript and Google took serious note of it. Further, Google has already thought about increasing the security service by blocking third-party cookies in Chrome. It would be incorporated into the latest version of Chrome, which is Chrome 115. It would be done by adding it to the Privacy Sandbox regulations. This service would be provided to Chrome users without any extra spending. Therefore, from this perspective also, the need for an update can be realized.

How to Update Google Chrome on Windows and MacOS

Updating Google Chrome on Windows

The above-mentioned discussion may come as heavy about the need for updates and the internal processes regarding Google Chrome. Still, the updating process of Google Chrome is easy. You would get to know about the update process of it in Google Chrome in the following :

First, you have to launch Google Chrome on your Windows OS-enabled device. You may find three vertical dots in the top right corner of the home window. Interestingly, if your Google Chrome is not updated for a long duration, you may find the Update option beside these three dots. It defines that Google Chrome in your system needs to be updated.

3. Clicking on the dots, you would get the Settings option.

4. From Settings, you would need to keep an eye on the drop-down menu on the left side.

5. In this drop-down menu, in the lowermost position, you may find the 'About Chrome' option.

6. Click on it and you would see to open a new dialog box open. In this box, Updating Chrome would appear and automatically it searches for updates.

7. After the update process, click on the Relaunch button.

8. Chrome would relaunch the previously opened tabs but remember, it wouldn't open Incognito tabs.

Updating Google Chrome on MacOS

The good thing about Chrome is that it can take updates in the background if you use the browser regularly. In case, if you don't use the browser regularly on your Mac, you may check the following steps to update your Google Chrome in your system.

Go to the top right corner of your Chrome interface after launching it on your device. Then choose the 'Help' option and head to 'About Google Chrome'.

3. It may work by checking the required updates for the Chrome installed in your Mac OS. If there is any need for an update, it would take it automatically and may prompt you to restart Chrome. If it is up to date automatically, it would show you a notification that Google Chrome is up to date.

Both in Chrome and Mac, there may be a change of color in the Menu button placed in the top right-most corner of the home screen of the browser. It basically shows three types of colors for gauging the urgency in three different durations.

Green

If there is already an update ready for Chrome for the last 2 days and you haven't installed it yet, then the color would turn green.

Orange

orange color may signify a longer duration. If there's an update pending for the last 4-7 days, it would show orange light as the concerned light.

Red

The red color may signify a larger duration, probably more than 1 week to a larger extent.

How to Update Chrome on Your Android Device

On your Android device, you have to rely on Google Play Store for updating Google Chrome. In this state also you would find the notification for updating Google Chrome in the right-most cornered three dots in the home screen of Google Chrome on your Android Device. Clicking on it may redirect you to the Google Chrome app section in Google Play Store on your Android device. For a deliberate update process, you should check on the following process :

Among the apps, hop in for the Google Play store on your Android device. You should tap on the profile image in your Google account in the play store. You can have a view of it in the right corner of the interface.

3. A drop-down menu would open and you should select the Manage Apps & Device option.

4. From the option, you would see the Updates available menu and click on this to check the See details about the availability of installed apps on your device.

5. If you see Google Chrome there, click on that for updating the app.

How to Update Chrome on Your iPhone

On Android devices, Google Chrome is the default browser while on iPhone, Safari is the default browser. Still, it would not lag the system while updating Google Chrome or using it as a browser on your iPhone. The processes related to updating Google Chrome are in following :

Launch the app store first. Click on your profile icon placed in the right-most corner in the upper portion of the home screen.

3. You would have a list of options and among those, you should find the Upcoming Automatic Updates option.

4. You would have to find Google Chrome in the list of apps in the Upcoming Automatic Updates option.

5. If you find an update option available for Google Chrome, click the Update button.

Update in Google Chrome has always been free of cost and Google has provided several alert systems (such as the change of color in the Menu option) to inform the users about the presence of updates. Needs are also justified, as can be seen in the above-mentioned parts. Therefore, next time if you feel about avoiding the updates on Google Chrome due to a lack of knowledge, please go through this article.