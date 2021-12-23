How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10; All you need to know

Windows 7 was one of the most successful versions of the operating system from Microsoft and a majority of users liked the OS and still using it. The company has recently launched the latest version of Windows 11 which arrives with an array of changes and revamped design and features. However, the availability of the new operating system is still restricted. If you’re still at Windows 7 and want to switch to Windows 10 then you have landed on a correct blog as we have listed a detailed step-by-step guide that will help you in upgrading your PC. Read through to know more.

According to the latest survey around 30 percent of users are still using Windows 7 across the world and Microsoft is aiming to upgrade that user to the latest version. Let’s have a look at how you can upgrade your PC from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10

Firstly, you need to hear to the start menu on your desktop and search for Control Panel.

Open the Control Panel and click on System and Security.

Now click on System.

At the bottom of the window, you can see a note saying the license is activated.

Before moving forward you need to check the minimum requirements on Microsoft's website .

Now to upgrade to Windows 10 you have to download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

You need to head to the Windows 10 download page and select the Download tool now.

Once the file is downloaded, open it and agree to all the terms and conditions.

Now you will see a window asking What do you want to do?

Select Upgrade this PC now from the choice.

Click on Next.

Make sure you have enough space on your C-Drive, if not then you can free up some space and run the installation from a USB stick.

Once your Windows 10 Setup starts you will give three choices.