How to Use Apple Pay

Apple. inc came up with a whole new idea of cardless payment and in this case, you can use your iPhone as the payment medium. Here, your iPhone copies your payment card through its Wallet app and replaces your card in every vicinity. Even, you won't miss your payment rewards also as you can apply those via your iPhone. You can be able to send money anywhere with Apple Cash. So you can see that it is not anymore about plastic money, it is aluminum money. In this article, everything will be added that you need to know about setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone and using it for effective purposes.

Relevant Methods for Using Apple Pay

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Click on the Wallet & Apple Pay. You will notice the app in the middle of the screen by the wallet icon. To add your payment card, you have to put in your Apple ID and password. Before that, you have to click on the Add Card option.

4. After putting in your Apple ID and password, click on the Next option.

5. Now, tap on the Credit or Debit Card.

6. After that, click on the Continue button.

7. Now, you have to use your camera to scan the payment card. Remember, a few things before scanning the card. Just place the card over a white background. You have to place your phone camera above your card. In this way, the card can be placed in the white box on the phone screen.

8. For adding the card details, you have to click on Enter Card Details Manually from the bottom of your phone screen.

9. After filling information, click on the Next button. On the next screen, you will notice your name and card number. Just check all the details you have entered in the system for their correctness.

10. You have to put in the security code and click on the Next button. It is the 3-digit Card Verification Value(CVV) printed on the back of your card. In some fields, you may have to put in the expiration timeline for the payment validity of your card.

11. After filling in all the formalities, click on the Agree button from the bottom-right corner of your phone screen.

12. Again you have to confirm a verification method for your bank account. You can do this by the OTP (One Time Password) sent by your bank on your phone or mail ID. After confirming the verification type, click on the Next tab.

13. Fill the box with the activation code you have received from your bank and click on the Next button.

14. In the coming situation, you need to choose any of the options - Use as Default Card or Not Now. You can change this setting in the future.

Advertisement

Through these steps, Apple Pay can be set up on your iPhone. Through introducing Apple Cash, you can send money by using a phone message. In that case, you have to slide the ball and make the slider green beside the Apple Cash option.

Application of Apple Pay on Apple Watch

First, make sure that your iPhone is paired with your Apple watch. If that is so, then open your Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Now, on the app, find Wallet & Apple Pay.

3. If the card is not loaded on your iPhone, then follow the above-mentioned steps to set your payment card on your Apple watch. You can add also your card details by entering the information manually.

4. If the card is already loaded then go to the card details shown on the screen. Click on the Add button and put in the card's CVV number.

5. Now, follow the instructions prompted on the screen.

How do I set up Apple Pay from my iPhone Settings?

Preference over your Apple Pay on your iPhone can be changed where multiple payment cards are saved on your iPhone already. Therefore, you should change several settings to implement the process.

Launch the Settings option first. Go to the Wallet & Apple Pay.

3. In the case of a Mac, you have to click on the System Preferences and then choose Wallet & Apple Pay.

4. From Wallet & Apple Pay, click on the Default Card.

5. From the default card list, select Apple Cash for the default payment.

It will deliberately set Apple Pay as the default payment mode on your iPhone.

Where can I use Apple Pay?

Apple Pay can be used in general stores or by sending money to someone through the facility of Apple Cash. In general, you can be sure that you can use Apple Pay in most of the fields where you are using your payment cards to pay the bill. In this regard, I am going to explain how you can use your Apple Pay in stores.

Advertisement

You have to click on the Home button at the bottom of your phone screen if you're using an iPhone 8 or older version than that. If you're using an iPhone X or a higher version than that, then press the side button, opposite the volume buttons. Now, based on the models, use Touch ID or Face ID to confirm your identity. If you're using an iPhone 8 or older model, then you have to use your Touch ID by using your finger on the Home button. In the case of the iPhone X or newer versions, you have to use Face ID by looking at your iPhone screen. In some cases, you should enter the passcode for identity verification. After confirming your identity, hold your iPhone over the card reader machine or POS machine as the top of your phone stays over the card reading screen. If your payment is accepted then you will see a Done message with a checkmark on the screen of both of the devices.

This service can be used in thousands of general stores or in restaurants. Macdonald's or Pizza Hut accept Apple Pay. Airlines such as British Airways or Fly Emirates accept Apple Pay. You can confirm from the payment register of the stores if they accept Apple Pay.

Can I use Apple Pay online?

You can use the Safari web browser from your Mac for making payments online via Apple Pay. In this process, the payment option can be activated on both the Touch ID Mac and non-Touch ID device. Let's discuss both of the processes.

On a Touch ID-enabled Mac :

Check the marketing websites if the websites support Apple Pay. If they support Apple Pay, click on the Apple Pay button while checking out for the payment. You can select Apple Pay as the default payment method. Complete the steps regarding billing, shipping, and personalization. Follow the steps prompted on the Touch Bar and confirm the touch by placing your finger on the Touch ID.

On a non-Touch ID-enabled device :

Click on the Apple Pay button as the payment method during the checkout from the websites. Complete the following steps of billing, shipping, and contact information. Now complete the process as per the model you're using. For iPhone X or higher versions, you have to double-click the side button or the Face ID. For iPhone 8 or the lower versions, you have to use the passcode. For the Apple watch, you have to double-click the side button.

Advertisement

Is Apple Pay secure?

According to Apple. Inc, the company uses device-specific numbers and unique transaction codes when any individual uses Apple Pay as a payment option. Your card details are never stored on the Apple servers. Neither it is shared with the merchants or websites you visit while making payments.

Apple. inc uses near-field communication technology for imprinting the card information without storing it.

Tokenization method, which is preferred as a unique encryption mode is used to generate a one-time-use passcode for completing the transaction process. These specialties make Apple Pay secure for your use.

Though issues such as fraud or scams are there in digital payment. Overall, you have to be aware of the process.

Apple Pay is a handy option to make payments where the service is available. In the USA, Apple Pay covers a large number of sectors that use or accept the payment method. In recent occasions, several gaming platforms have also started to accept the concerned payment mode. You may feel about the payment security but in many cases, digital payment is considered safer than the card transaction. You will be helped by this article if you want to use Apple Pay next time while buying groceries or booking a table at McDonald's or reserving your flight seat.