How to use grenades like a pro in Garena Free Fire to maximize damage

Players in Free Fire have access to a number of weapons, but Grenades are one of the most destructive throwable things in the game. They have the ability to demolish gloo walls, vehicles, wipe out entire squads, and even flush campers from buildings. Knowing how to employ them will give gamers a tactical advantage in battle.

How to use grenades to maximize damage

Before throwing grenades, look for cover

It will take some practice to aim and toss grenades correctly. Players are exposed to fire throughout these microseconds. Enemies can take full advantage of this and easily obtain a headshot. Grenades should always be launched from behind cover to avoid this scenario.

For instant effect, cook your grenades

Opponents have two to three seconds to manoeuvre out from the blast radius once a grenade is tossed. This allows them to avoid being hurt. Cooking grenades reduces the time it takes for them to explode. It should explode on impact, instantly killing the target if done correctly. They should detonate practically instantly upon hit if done correctly. Meanwhile, if the grenade is overcooked, it will detonate before being tossed, killing the users instead.

Acquire the ability to correct for grenade bounce

When tossed, grenades in Free Fire bounce, this permits opponents to have a quick reaction time to escape the blast radius. Despite the fact that this isn't a major issue, users will need to learn to adjust for the bounce in order to be more precise with grenades.

Use multiple grenades at the same time

Using multiple grenades at once is a smart strategy to deploy in Free Fire. This limits the opponent's manoeuvrability and increases the likelihood of harm. When it comes to emptying out properties, this strategy can be really effective.

Remember the angle and distance a grenade travels

When launching a grenade, a guideline displays on the screen. Based on the angle at which it is thrown, it shows the distance it will travel. Gamers will be able to throw grenades faster if they can memorise these angles.

To avoid bounce back, use grenades in open areas

Grenades are dangerous. Anyone within the explosion radius will take damage once it is hurled. Players should hurl grenades in open spaces or into tight spaces to prevent the chance of them hitting something and bouncing back.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.