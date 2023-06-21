Since its inception in 2002, Roku tv has worked as a middleman between the audiences and the content creators through its products such as Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Tv. Roku has also connected to several smart tv manufacturing companies such as Hisense and TCL, for built-in application service. Such services have made Roku Tv reach its zenith in market share. Still, at some point, the missing remote would create issues for connecting to Roku Tv. In this article, I will show you the other ways of connecting to the device if the remote is missing.

How to use Roku tv without remote (without Roku app)

There can be multiple backup processes that can be utilized to create a successful setup for the Roku tv. In case you don't want to use the dedicated Roku app for connection, you can use your desktop as the designated tv remote for your Roku tv. You should follow the steps respectively.

1. Initiate the process by installing the Remoku extension for your desktop on your Chrome or Microsoft Edge browser.

From Chrome, the download link: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/remoku/kmbcoebcjaiiejopnadjlknjhifadnlg

You may add the Google Chrome extension to your Microsoft Edge browser by following a number of varied steps. Let's keep that for another day.

2. After the installation, click on the R icon that can be seen in the upper left corner, among the other extensions.

3. You will see a virtual remote on your screen and from there, you have to click on the Settings option.

4. In the Settings option, you have to click on the Find My Roku option. This will help you in finding the available Roku devices nearer. But this process is time-taking. Therefore, you can manually put the IP address of your Roku device. You may access the IP Address by going to Settings and from there, to the About section of your Roku device. There, you will be able to find the IP address in your account.

5. Now after putting the address manually, click on the '+' button. You can rename the Roku device if there are multiple Roku devices present in your home.

6. After that, you have to click on the Remote button and you will be able to use the virtual remote seen on your computer screen.

The usability is fluid in this interface as you can use your keyboard as the commanding tool or there will be a virtual keyboard to take the input on your computer screen.

Even, all of the commanding buttons can be used as the key tools in the Remoku setup. The Remoku extension can be found for each of the browsers as an add-on. Make sure that you are installing the correct extension, not the third-party ones.

Connect Roku to Wi-Fi with Roku App

In this case, you need the Roku app to be installed on your smartphone. Another condition would be to connect the app with the same Wi-Fi network, with which the Roku Player is connected. Now the processes should be followed as mentioned below :

First, download and install the Roku app on your smartphone. The app is present both in Google Play Store and Apple Play Store. But you should be aware of the third-party apps or fraud apps in the respective stores. You can check the manufacturer as Roku Inc.

2. After installation, check the instructions that appear on the screen and follow those.

3. Now, you have to comply with the terms and conditions.

4. Click on the Devices at the bottom of the screen. But as a first-time user, you need to set up the device by clicking on the Ok option. In this way, the installed app will be able to find the Roku devices.

5. From the list, select the Roku device.

6. Among the Roku devices, you have to select the Remote option.

7. On the phone screen, you will be able to see the remote-like controlling options in the device. But make sure that both the Roku player and your smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

8. Now tap on Home or Ok on the Roku app to start the connected Roku device.

9. Click on the arrow pad in the Roku app to set up the connection. Go to Settings > Network >Set up connection >Wireless.

10. On the screen check the wireless connection and click on that for a successful connection.

11. After putting in the Wi-Fi password, click on the Connect option.

In the parts, I have repeatedly stressed the points that the Roku tv and your phone's wireless connectivity network should be the same. Due to this reason, you won't be able to use the above-mentioned rules in the network other than the home network. Roku devices actually remember the user ID and password of the Wi-Fi network from the last time it connected. Therefore, in order to set up a Wi-Fi network away from the home network, you have to use the same user ID and password of the home network for the new connection.

How to Connect Your Roku Player to the App Using a Mobile Hotspot

In this process, you need two devices for setting up the connection - one device in which the Roku app is installed and another for creating the hotspot. The virtual remote creation and setting of the hotspot in the same device is not possible. The user ID and password from the last connecting network of the Roku device are also to be known to you as these pieces of information will be utilized in this process.

Launch the mobile hotspot on your device first. The facility is available on smartphones, computers, laptops, or tablet devices.

2. Rename the hotspot with the same name and password as the last network your Roku device was connected to. It can be utilized if the connection is not being set up in the home network.

3. Now use your other device for installing the Roku app. This device will use the connection of the hotspot created by the other device.

4. After installation, open the Roku app on the other device. If you already have the Roku app installed on that device from before, then you should log out from there and log in using the hotspot network.

5. Now, choose the Device option and click on the concerned Roku player you're using. You can wait there or refresh the screen to check the name of the Roku player you are using.

6. Click on the Remote icon. From this point, you will be able to use your Roku app for controlling your Roku device.

7. Now, go to the Settings option on your Roku device by using the remote on the Roku app. You can access it from the Home button on the remote in the Roku app. Toggle the up and down arrow keys to change the position on the left sidebar.

8. After this, you should click on the Network option.

9. From there, go for the Set up connection and choose the Wireless option.

10. Finish the step by clicking on OK on the remote. After that, your streaming device or Roku Tv will search for available wireless networks.

11. Choose a wireless network. You can also wait until the search for finding a wireless network is over.

12. After the search process, connect to a wireless network by putting a Wi-Fi password and clicking on Connect.

After a successful connection, you should write down the user ID and password of the connecting network if you are not going to use the connection next time and rather, you would use a hotspot.

In Roku Tv, you can alternatively change the device acting as the remote several times. Every time, you should make sure that either you remember the user ID and password of the last connecting wireless network. When you're using the hotspot for setting up the remote option in the absence of an actual remote, you have to connect the device to the wireless network as the data consumption will be huge.

Roku remote can be set up by using your computer also as I have mentioned the process before. Still, I think using the Roku app on your phone may emerge as a handy process in an emergency. You should rely on the processes step by step and make sure that you're noting down the user ids and passwords every time with changing the wireless network.