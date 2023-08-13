How to Watch TikTok Without the App

The app-based social media platforms also provide a web version and if there is no privacy setting activated, you can watch posts from your favorite creator there. But you would not be able to like or comment on those posts. TikTok is also quite the same. You can access the website from your mobile device or desktop. You can also access TikTok videos from your PlayStation or Xbox by using Microsoft Edge.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese giant in the tech industry, ByteDance. The video-sharing app came into prominence due to its bits-size videos that can be made by users. Obviously, there is much popularity of such viral videos from every rung of internet users and the company also knows that fact. Due to that, the videos can be watched by following simple steps even without having an app on TikTok.

How to Watch Without an App or Account

As I have mentioned before, the best way to watch TikTok videos without an app or account is by accessing the TikTok website. You can follow the process:

Open the TikTok website from any of your preferred browsers. On the home screen, you will see many videos uploaded by TikTok users. You can see the information beneath the videos. This information would help you to find the video you want to watch. You can also check the comments of the viewers to further filter the videos of your choice. The liking or commenting option is obviously not present for you if you don’t have an account on TikTok. But you can share the video link of that particular post or can bookmark the link of the post to access it later. You can search videos on the TikTok website in the Search bar by adding the names of the videos or you can search by the name of the poster. On the home screen of the TikTok website, you will find the videos that are posted in recent times or the top picks of recent times. You can return from watching any certain video by clicking on the X sign from the top-left corner of the video. After clicking the sign, you will be directed to the homepage of TikTok.

How to Watch TikTok Videos Without Using TikTok

TikTok shares a large fanbase around the world. This includes also those individuals who are not on TikTok. This means they do not have an account on TikTok. But due to the popularity of TikTok videos, the posts can be watched on various platforms as a part of uploaded videos or in compilation. Let’s find out such sources.

As a part of posts on Facebook

TikTok app is famous for being handy and a large populace can be attracted through the videos that are the perfect media to express emotions or to send any news to the corners Facebook can reach. Based on the number of users, the social media giant is termed a country. Therefore, through posting on Facebook, a larger audience can be reached. As per the data gathering and visualization website Statista, the number of active users on Facebook is almost 3000 million whereas in TikTok, the number of the same is around 1000 million. With that, TikTok is banned in one of the largest populated countries, India. Therefore, entry from the TikTok platform is limited somehow. But sharing those videos through TikTok on Facebook can draw a much larger audience pool. This is the reason, you can find many TikTok videos shared on Facebook.

On Instagram shared as a part or direct post

Instagram is a no-frill app with a base of users of around 2000 million worldwide. The social media app now adds bit-sized videos as reels. Therefore, the Instagram platform has been used as the correct platform for sharing TikTok videos. The viral stories mixed with the TikTok videos have become a reason to garner popularity among smartphone users. Thus, you can watch TikTok videos from your Instagram account even if you are not having a TikTok account.

In the posts of X(previously Twitter)

X, previously known as Twitter, has been at the forefront when it comes to sharing updates from all sectors such as both politics and entertainment. Despite a fewer user base, X is lagging much behind Facebook while measuring the scale of shared screen time from the users. So, X can give an efficient platform for sharing TikTok videos and from that, you can find the videos to watch from the accounts. X has also one of the features where you don’t need to have your account to see posts of someone. You can search by the profile name and can see their tweets or posts if their tweets are not protected.

On YouTube as a reel or bunch of reels

Influencers are everywhere, even on YouTube. You can see a regular update on the ‘TikTok compilation’ when you search this on YouTube. You can keep tabs on your favorite influencers on YouTube and you can believe if not one then many TikTok videos shared on YouTube from those influencers. You can watch those videos without having an account on both YouTube and TikTok.

How do I download TikTok videos without the app?

Without the TikTak app, you can download TikTok videos either from other social media platforms or through other third-party websites. On Facebook or YouTube or X, the downloading procedures are different but for the TikTok app, the downloading procedure is different. Without the app, you can download the videos using only third-party websites. SnapTik, SaveTT.cc, and SSTIK are some of the websites of this kind. One of the facilities of using these apps is that the downloaded videos don’t bear any watermark. And tell me who likes the watermark on the downloaded videos! Now check the process of downloading videos by using third-party websites. As an example, let’s take the SnapTik website. This website has also an app of the same name on Google Play Store for Android users.

1. Open the TikTok website from your browser on a mobile or desktop

2. Go to the video you want to download in the TikTok feed. You can also search for videos on TikTok by the name of the users or influencers who have posted the videos you want to download.

3. After going to the videos, you have to click on the Share option from the video. Copy the link from the Copy Link button under the video.

4. In another window on your browser, open the SnapTIK website.

5. Paste the copied link from TikTok in the designated bar on the SnapTIK website and press the Download button.

6. By it, the video will be downloaded in mp4 format and will be saved in the Download folder on your device.

How do I use the TikTok app without an account?

TikTok app has implemented a special service for those who don't have an account on TikTok or those who don't want to open their account on TikTok but want to check posts or videos posted on TikTok. This service is called "Browse as guest".

In the TikTok app, you have to select the option of "Browse as guest". You can check the videos in the TikTok feed. The AI-controlled search strategy takes up all the relevant videos in your feed after checking some posts. This is some kind of customization. In the meantime, if you feel like deleting the guest data, you can request to delete it. As a guest user, you will have full access to the data.

Conclusion

The TikTok app has still to go a long distance to achieve the popularity Facebook has earned. But in the short span, TikTok has achieved a limelight that can be a reason for jealousy. A larger group of people can connect to this video-sharing app and during the Pandemic time, TikTok saw a flood in popularity. This is the reason, this app is being talked about on many platforms and you can find TikTok posts on other social media platforms for that popularity.