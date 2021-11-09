Installing Android Apps on Windows 11? This 3rd party tool makes it easier

The ability to install and run Android apps directly is perhaps the most compelling feature of Windows 11. It is not without its drawbacks, the most significant of which is Amazon's Appstore's extremely limited selection of officially supported apps. Of course, that list will grow over time, but there are still a lot of Android apps missing from the mix. Fortunately, at least for the time being, Windows' new Subsystem for Android is an open system, and a new tool has emerged to assist less tech-savvy users in getting the most out of that Android app support.

Many Windows users may have been disappointed to learn that the rumoured Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) would not have Google's official support. It's probably not surprising, given the requirements for Google Play certification, since it's not an officially supported scenario. Although this could change in the future, Microsoft chose to work with Amazon instead for its own Android platform.

The Amazon Appstore inside the Microsoft Store is the initial state of Windows 11's "native" Android support, at least as far as most end users are concerned. In both companies' minds, the ideal scenario is for Windows users to go to that store for their Android app needs. That's hardly practical at the moment, given the app selection of around 50.

Thankfully, Microsoft hasn't managed to lock down this WSA or at least hasn't figured out how to do so. This has allowed more advanced users and enterprising developers to work around the restriction, particularly by sideloading Google Play Store, apps, and services. Unfortunately, using the Android Debug Bridge, or ADB, requires some technical know-how, which is where this new third-party WSATools tool comes in.

The app, which is available for free on the Microsoft Store, allows users to choose an APK from another app repository and install it on Windows 11 as if it were a normal Windows app. It automates the process so that users don't even have to install ADB or other related tools, let alone fiddle with the command line.

While WSATools is a useful tool, it raises some concerns and questions about WSA's security. It's all too easy to infect an Android phone with a potentially dangerous APK, and those flaws could be exploited in the future to break into Windows systems.

The Windows Subsystem for Android still has a lot of moving parts, so users should be cautious about what they download and install on their shiny new Windows 11 machines.