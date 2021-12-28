Know-How to Get Your ‘Basic’ Netflix Plan for Rs 199! Read More

Netflix is a prominent video streaming application, and its popularity has grown in previous years. Whether you're at home or on the road, you'll never be bored owing to the vast library of content available on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar. Netflix, in particular, has been aggressively pursuing India, despite the fact that it trails OTT market leader Disney+ Hotstar by a wide margin. While the site continues to add to its increasing collection of original content from Indian producers, the cost of its plans remains a problem when compared to the competition.

Netflix has recently changed its subscription prices in India. With the new pricing, Netflix wants to attract a larger audience to its platform. Viewers can access Netflix content on a range of devices, including mobile phones and televisions, with these subscriptions.

Netflix members on the Mobile, Basic, or Standard plans will be promoted to a plan that is one tier higher than their current plan for the same monthly fee as before. Users of the Mobile plan will be upgraded to the basic plan, which would cost Rs 199 per month. The basic subscription, which costs Rs 199 per month, has a 480p resolution limit, although it can be used on both a computer and a television. The device limit, however, remains one at a time.

If you want to enjoy Netflix on different devices and want to share it with your friends and family, the most premium subscription by Netflix costs Rs 649 per month which includes 4K resolution and access to the app from four devices at once.

How can you activate Netflix's mobile-only plan?

Step 1: Go to the Netflix website or download the Netflix app

Step 2: Click "Try it for free for 30 days"

Step 3: Finally, choose to look at the options>Mobile>Continue

Step 4: Create an account and fill in the relevant information

Step 5: Fill in the payment information

That is all there is to it! You're ready to go. If you don't want to continue after the 30-day trial period finishes, you can opt out.

