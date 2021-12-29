Learn How to Block Notifications in Google Chrome on PC

You're on your PC watching your favourite show or doing some important work, when a notification from your web browser appears, which is the most aggravating thing. Notifications can be useful at times, but most of the time they are merely annoyances that may or may not be relevant to you. While Google Chrome notifications are meant to assist you, they may be both distracting and irritating. However, you are not obligated to use the default settings. Here’s is how you can turn off the notifications

Steps to Block Notification in Chrome

On Windows 10, Windows 7, and Mac computers, adjusting or entirely removing Chrome notifications is essentially the same.

Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of Chrome to open it

Then choose Settings. If you're using a Mac, you may go straight to your settings by using the keyboard shortcut command

On the left, choose Privacy and Security, then Site Settings

Select Notifications from the Permissions drop-down menu

Find the site under "Allowed to send pop-ups and employ redirects."

Click More and then Block on the site's right side.

If the site isn't listed, click Add next to "Block." Click Add after entering the website's URL. Use the pattern [*.]example.com to catch all pop-ups across the site.

Simply check 'Ask' when a website wants to show desktop notifications if you wish to enable some websites to show notifications. Sites will now only display notifications if you give them permission. To see a list of sites to which you've granted notification permission, go to 'Manage exceptions.'

If you allowed notifications for a website that Chrome identified as malicious or misleading, Chrome may stop those notifications and prompt the site to request your permission before delivering a push notification. You can enable notifications by changing the setting.

If you're still seeing pop-ups, try using the Chrome Cleanup Tool (Windows only). Then read about various ways to detect and remove malware from your computer. When using a Chromebook at work or school, keep the following in mind: The pop-up blocker can be configured by your network administrator. You won't be able to change it if this is the case.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.