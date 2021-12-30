Learn How to Change and Customise Your Homepage in Google Chrome on PC

Changing the homepage in Google Chrome and customizing it is fairly a simple task. Google Chrome makes things simpler to set your email inbox's homepage as well as the sites you prefer or add to your favourites. The start-up page is not the same as the homepage. The page that appears when you first open Chrome on your device is your starting page. When you click Home Home, you'll be taken to your homepage.

You may have undesirable software if your startup page, homepage, or search engine has abruptly changed. Learn how to locate and remove malware from your smartphone, as well as how to reclaim your settings.

How to Change Homepage in Google Chrome

In Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of a browser window to change your homepage. Then go to Appearance > Settings > Show Home Button to enable it. Finally, type a URL into the text box and hit the home button to see if it has been modified.

Start the Chrome web browser

Then, in the top-right corner of your browser window, click the three-dot icon.

After that, go to Settings

Then go to Appearance and scroll down. You can also go straight to the section by selecting Appearance from the left sidebar. You can zoom out or widen your browser window to see the left sidebar if you don't see it.

Then, next to the Show Home button, switch on the toggle. You can skip this step if the slider next to it is already green.

After you've turned it on, you'll need to change the default "New Tab page" to a custom web address.

Now press on the second circle and type in the URL of the website you want to utilise.

Your newly created homepage will be instantly saved.

The home button will now be saved to the left of the search bar at the top of the Chrome window.

When you click the symbol, you'll be taken to the website you've designated as your home page.

How to Customize Homepage in Google Chrome

Step 1: In the Chrome web browser, create a new tab.

Step 2: Then select Customize menu, this button is located at the bottom-right corner of the window. It could also simply be a pencil icon.

Step 3: Then, on the left sidebar, select Background. You can choose a new background image, a solid colour, or upload your own image with this option.

Step 4: After that, go to Shortcuts. This option allows you to edit or hide the shortcut icons on your new tab page.

Step 5: After that, choose a colour scheme and a theme. You can use this option to alter the colour of your entire browser, as well as specific websites.

Step 6: After you've changed the new tab page, click Done.

You can simply customise and alter the homepage of Google Chrome on your PC by following these simple instructions.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.