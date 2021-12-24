Learn how to delete apps on your iPhone

Wondering how to uninstall or delete apps on your iPhone? It is actually a very easy task. Apple hid the feature to remove apps from your iPhone behind a not obvious pop-up menu. Don't worry though, once you figure it out, it's easy to delete apps on iPad or iPhone.

These steps also apply to the iPads and iPod Touch

How to delete an app

Touch and hold the app.

Tap Remove App Remove App icon.

An iPhone screen shows the menu that appears when you touch and hold an app. Remove App is the third option in the menu.

Tap Delete App, then tap Delete to confirm.

Keep in mind that some built-in Apple apps can't be deleted from your device, so you might not see the option to delete an app. Here’s a list of built-in Apple apps you can delete from your device. If you can't delete an app that's not made by Apple, disable parental controls, then try deleting the app again.

If you touch and hold an app from the Home Screen and the apps start to jiggle:

Tap the Remove icon in the upper-left corner of the app.

An iPhone screen shows an app with the Remove icon in the upper-left corner of the app. There's also an Add button in the top left corner of the screen and a Done button in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap Delete App, then tap Delete to confirm.

Tap Done.

