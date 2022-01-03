Learn How to Restore Tabs in Google Chrome

Numerous Chrome users switch between multiple tabs at once, and the most annoying aspect is when one of them is accidentally closed. Accidentally closing tabs when surfing numerous tabs is something that can happen to anyone at any time. This can also happen if your computer gets crashed. Google anticipated this problem and included a restoring function in Chrome that allows you to effortlessly restore recently closed tabs. In this article, we'll show you how to simply restore tabs in Chrome.

Restoring an accidentally closed tab

It's simple to restore if you accidentally clicked the wrong button and closed a tab you didn't plan to close. Simply right-click an empty area in the tab bar section and pick reopen closed tabs from the menu to reopen closed tabs.

Users can also use a keyboard shortcut to reopen the last tab you closed in a new tab page by pressing Ctrl + Shift + T or Command + Shift + T on a Mac.

Restoring tab if Chrome or PC get crashed

If in case your PC or Chrome browser gets crashed and you lose all of your open tabs, Google Chrome can manage it graciously. When you restart Chrome, it usually displays a "restore tabs" button. This option will restore your previous browsing session in its entirety. You'll be right back where you were when you click it.

At the upper right of the window, click the three vertical dots

Select "History" from the dropdown menu

A list of all the most recently used tabs should appear, split by device. Select the tab you'd want to reopen

If the tab you're looking for isn't on the list, it's possible that it's farther down. Do the following to see an extended list:

Click History or use the shortcut Ctrl + H while hovering over the History menu

Find the website you wish to visit by scrolling down the list

To access the selected website in a new tab, click on it

