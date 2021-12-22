Learn How to Transfer Files from iPhone to Mac, Follow These Steps

Sharing files from your smartphone to your computer is a regular and simple task. When you wish to move files from your iPhone to your Mac, though, you'll need to do a few extra steps. This is done in a number of scenarios. Perhaps you require more storage space on your iPhone or simply require a backup of your data. If you want to transfer data from your iPhone to your Mac or want to know where your iPhone backup files are kept on your Mac, it's good to know that you can do both in a matter of minutes.

Sharing files from iPhone to Mac using Finder

You may use the Finder to share files across your iOS and iPadOS devices and your Mac with macOS Catalina or later. Using the macOS finder, you can move files between your iPhone and your Mac. The steps to sharing files via Finder are as follows:

Use a USB cord to connect your iPhone to your Mac

You can connect by USB or use a Wi-Fi connection if Wi-Fi syncing is enabled

On your Mac, choose your iPhone from the Finder sidebar.

Click Files at the top of the Finder window, then one of the following:

Drag a file or a selection of files from a Finder window onto an app name in the list to transfer from Mac to iPhone.

To transfer files from your iPhone to your Mac, tap the disclosure triangle next to the app's name to see its files on your iPhone, then drag a file to a Finder window.

To erase a file from your iPhone, pick it beneath the app's name, press Command-Delete, and then click Delete.

Sharing files from iPhone to Mac via iTunes

Using iTunes File Sharing, you may transfer files from your Mac to your iPhone. Files generated in Keynote, Numbers, and Pages are supported.

File sharing programmes allow you to share files between your Mac and iPhone. Check the documentation of an app to determine if it supports this functionality.

Connect your iPhone to your computer in the first step.

On your Mac, click the "Device" button above the sidebar of the iTunes window in the iTunes software.

Select "File Sharing" from the drop-down menu.

From the list on the left, choose the app to which you want to transfer a file.

Begin transferring files from your iPhone to your Mac.

Sharing files from iPhone to Mac via Airdrop

On iOS devices and Macs, AirDrop is the built-in file-sharing app. With AirDrop turned on, you can share files via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi between two iOS devices or between an iOS device and a Mac. Contacts can be sent from iPhone to iPhone via AirDrop, photographs may be transferred from Mac to iPhone via AirDrop, and more. As a result, AirDrop is a convenient way to transfer data between your iPhone and Mac.

Step 1: To use AirDrop to transmit files from your iPhone to your Mac, first turn on AirDrop on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch "Control Center" on your iOS device.

Turn on both "Bluetooth" and "Wi-Fi," then touch "AirDrop" and choose whether "Contacts Only" or "Everyone" should be able to find your iPhone.

Step 2: On your Mac, enable AirDrop.

To enable AirDrop on your Mac, go to "Finder" > "Go" > "AirDrop" and turn on "Bluetooth" and "WiFi."

As the "Allow to be discovered by" option, choose "Everyone" or "Contacts Only."

Step 3: To share files between your Mac and your iPhone/iPad, use AirDrop.

You may now easily share files from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad using AirDrop.

With AirDrop, you can send files from your Mac to your iPhone in two ways.

Drag and drop the photos you want to transmit from Mac to iPhone onto the recipient's image, then click "Send."

Alternatively, you can use an App's "Share" button, select "AirDrop," select the recipient, and then click "Done."

Other options for sharing

You can safely access all of your documents with iCloud Drive from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC. You'll always have the most up-to-date documents when and when you need them, regardless of which device you're using.

You can start a document, email, or message on one device and continue where you left off on another with Handoff. Mail, Safari, Maps, Messages, Reminders, Calendar, Contacts, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are all compatible with Handoff. A user can also use supported third-party apps to transfer files from iPhone to Mac.

