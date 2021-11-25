Level up Your Guns Fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard; Read More to Know-How

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already out, and players are putting in long hours on their PCs and consoles to complete the game. Some players are eager to try out the multiplayer and zombie modes, as well as work on improving their weaponry. As you go through the game, you'll have access to more attachments and weapons options.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are a variety of strategies for quickly levelling firearms, however, using double XP is always the most successful. Getting that coveted double XP, on the other hand, isn't always straightforward, and it's in scarce supply. Since there isn't yet a true Vanguard Battle Pass, and the double XP weekend is over, gamers must hunt for other ways to quickly level their guns. Let's have a look at how you can level up your guns fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Level-Up Guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Get Double XP to Level-up Guns

Popular streamer JGOD has started employing a new way for double XP and weapon levelling in his quest to max out all of the firearms in Vanguard. Players should be able to spend any of their double XP tokens in their Warzone accounts. They'll need to start the game and go to the Warzone or Modern Warfare multiplayer menu to do so. The tokens tab will display any tokens that have been saved for normal XP or weapon XP.

Players can now activate whichever tokens they like, and the time remaining on the tokens will stack. When switching to Call of Duty: Vanguard, though, the technique becomes a little more complicated.

Use Your Most Powerful Mode

Another piece of advice from JGOD is to play the modes in which you excel. If you're having trouble getting more than 10 kills in a match, you might want to switch to something that you're better at to maximise your XP gains.

Modes like Search and Destroy can provide a lot of XP, but you should only play them if you plan on killing a lot of people.

Choose the Correct Operator

Before entering a game mode with the gun you wish to level, make sure you know which operator you're using. Look through the list to see what their favourite weapon is. You will receive an XP increase as you rank up an operator whose favourite gun is the one you wish to level up.

Roland's favourite weapon, for example, is the STG44. So, if you're working on creating a great STG44 Vanguard class, you should play with him.

Play Hardcore Multiplayer Modes

If you're a Hardcore fan, these modes should be your first choice. Due to the lower health in Hardcore settings, it's easy to stack medals to get extra XP, as most firearms only take one shot to kill. Levelling up weapons with zombies isn't as easy as it once was, but multiplayer is unquestionably the most efficient way to level up quickly.

