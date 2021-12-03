Now Book Your Uber Ride on Whatsapp with Uber's New Feature; Read More to Know-How

Uber, the commute service, revealed that Meta-owned WhatsApp may now be used in India to book Uber rides. According to Uber, the company's integration with WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, will be a world first. Uber will now enable ride-booking via WhatsApp in India, a first for the company. Users of the ride-hailing service will be able to schedule a ride using Uber's official WhatsApp chatbot, which would make booking a ride as simple as sending a WhatsApp message.

Customers will no longer need to download the Uber app on their cellphones because they can now book Uber rides using WhatsApp. Uber's chatbot on Whatsapp will assist the user with the usage of the services, such as registration, booking a ride, and receiving a receipt. Everything will happen in a WhatsApp conversation.

Availability Across India

The feature is currently being rolled out in Lucknow on a trial basis. According to the firm, the facility will soon be expanded to other cities. Additionally, the option to order an Uber ride via WhatsApp is now only available in English. Uber will be expanding the service to include other Indian regional languages for more users in the near future. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has also verified that the service is available to both new and existing Uber users who have only one phone number on file.

How to book an Uber via Whatsapp?

To book an Uber via Whatsapp a user need to follow these steps:

A user can open an Uber WhatsApp chat by scanning the QR code and sending a "Hi" message to +91 792000002.

The user must next give the pick-up and drop-off addresses.

The user will now be informed of the fare and the estimated arrival time of the driver.

The same safety measures and insurance coverage are available to customers who book rides directly through the Uber app. They will be given the driver's identity and registration plate information when they book; they will be able to track the driver's whereabouts as they go to the pickup location, and they will be able to speak with the driver via a bogus phone number.

The safety instructions will be sent to the riders over WhatsApp, including how to connect with Uber in case of an emergency. If the user needs to contact Uber and selects the "emergency" option while on the ride, the user will receive an incoming call from Uber's customer service personnel. Uber riders will have access to the safety line numbers until 30 minutes after the trip ends, which they can use to contact Uber employees if necessary.

This option to order a cab via WhatsApp is currently only available in English, but it will be extended to other Indian languages in the near future. Furthermore, new and current Uber users who only have a phone number can use the service.

