Optimize the Performance of Your Android Smartphone by Changing Few Settings; Read More to Know-How

We rely on our smartphones more than ever after living in a Covid-19 pandemic for approximately two and a half years. The majority of our work has gone mobile, and our cellphones, in addition to our computers. Smartphones are assisting us in staying connected with our professional and personal lives. Not only that, but smartphones have a significant impact on our social lives. With all of this, the majority of us desire a speedy and lag-free smartphone experience.

However, when phones age, they get slower, and not everyone can afford to swap phones every few months. Android includes a plethora of settings that enable you to modify and enhance your smartphone experience. By default, Android selects what it considers the optimum settings, but experimenting with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your smartphone, depending on the sort of user you are – beginner, average, or pro.

These are the settings you should update right away to improve the performance of your Android smartphone. Since not all Android devices are made equal, certain options may be missing or in a different location based on the Android operating system you're running and the manufacturer of your phone, so keep that in mind when modifying these settings.

Options for extending battery life

Disable screen brightness (also known as adaptive brightness) and set the brightness toggle to less than 50%. The more battery power your screen consumes, the brighter it is. To access the setting, pull down the shortcut menu from the top of the screen and, if present, change the slider. Some phones may have an auto-brightness slider in the navigation panel; or else, visit the settings app and search for "brightness" to locate and disable the setting.

Take advantage of Adaptive Battery & Battery Optimization. Both of these capabilities were introduced by Google in Android 9.0 Pie: they focus on learning how you use your phone, identifying which apps you use and when, and then optimising the programmes and the amount of battery they consume. Your phone may also feature an adaptive charging setting that analyzes how rapidly your phone's battery life charges throughout in order to keep it healthy.

Clear Power Hungry Applications

The important aspect to optimise your Android device is to delete any apps that aren't being used and are depleting your battery. In most cases, consumers have a large number of them. You may uninstall apps in a variety of methods, including going to the app drawer, tapping and holding on to an app, and selecting the uninstall option. Another way is to go to the Settings app and then to the Apps section. This will provide an alphabetical list of all the installed programmes on your smartphone. Clicking on any app will bring up information about that app, including how much space it is taking up and other facts such as the rights granted.

You may also look at the Battery tab in the Settings app, which should show you a graph of your phone's battery consumption. You'll also notice a list of apps that are draining your battery in descending order. You can put the apps to sleep individually by selecting them here.

Change your device’s Sync Settings

Android phones are set up in such a way that your phone may be synchronising to one or more other cloud servers at any given time. It might be syncing contacts, photographs, emails, or even your device settings. Depending on how frequently this occurs, your device may be synchronising in the background for the majority of the time, consuming vital resources from elsewhere. This will undoubtedly put greater strain on the battery, so changing the sync settings on your smartphone to optimise energy consumption may be a good idea.

Delete the cache

Accessing social media applications like Instagram or streaming YouTube videos stores considerable cache on your phone. This cache can consume up to 2GB of your disk space over time. You can clear the cache by going to Settings > Storage > Cached Data and selecting the 'Delete Cache' option.

Check to see whether your device has been updated

It is critical that your Android smartphone is operating the most recent firmware and has the most recent security patch loaded. It will not only improve security but also performance, which is vital for both new and old devices because many problems that impair device performance can only be remedied via a software update. Fortunately, checking for software updates is incredibly simple, and you can just head to the settings app and check for any pending upgrades.

