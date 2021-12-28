Play Your Favourite Games on Big Screen; Learn How to Connect a Gamepad with Android TV
Android TV boxes are becoming more powerful all the time. They can handle more and more demanding games because of their multicore CPUs and graphics processors. And, because the Google Play store has a plethora of gaming apps, Android set-top boxes are a low-cost, high-capability alternative to traditional game consoles, which have high prices and pricey games.
One of the best features of Android TV is the wide range of pairing options available to consumers. One of the many pairing options available on Android TV is a godsend for gamers. Gamers can connect their gamepads to their televisions for an immersive big-screen gaming experience. Let's have a look at how you can connect a gamepad with your Android TV.
How do you pair a Bluetooth gamepad with an Android device?
Open Settings > Connected devices > Connection options > Bluetooth > Bluetooth > Connect a standard Bluetooth controller to Android after you've paired your new device, follow the on-screen steps to make your controller discoverable. Check the instructions for the correct button combination or look for a specific Bluetooth button.
If you have a PlayStation 4, you can connect your existing Dual Shock controllers to the Android TV. Simply follow the steps below:
- To enter pairing mode, press and hold the power buttons on your controller at the same time. Behind the controller, a light will begin to blink
- Go to Settings on your Android TV, then select Add accessory from the Remote & accessories option
- The Android TV will look for Bluetooth accessories in the area. Select Wireless Controller to connect your PS4 controller to the TV
If you’re unable to pair your gamepad with Android TV
Step 1: Attempt to pair your Gamepad once more
- On your Android TV, press the bottom-right button
- Press and hold Back Back + Power Power for 5 seconds
- If your Gamepad does not appear on your screen, use your remote to pick it from the list
Step 2: Turn on your Android TV and Gamepad again
- For 10 seconds, unplug your Android TV
- Replace the plug
- Remove the battery holder from the back of your Gamepad for 5 seconds
- Place the battery holder back in its original location
- Re-pair your Gamepad if necessary
Step 3: Go back to the factory settings on your Android TV
- Restore factory settings to your Android TV
- Re-pair your Gamepad if necessary
