Protect Your Data from Others, Learn How to Lock Apps in Android Smartphones

There are a variety of reasons why you would want to hide apps on your Android phone. Many of us have sensitive financial data on our phones, which is accessible to anyone who gets past the lock screen, thanks to the widespread use of mobile payments. It can be difficult to figure out how to lock apps on Android. Not that every Android phone maker supports it, and those that do use a different strategy for each one. It's excessively difficult to figure out how to lock apps that frequently distract you or private apps that you don't want other phone users to see.

Although Android 12 will provide native support for protected folders, hiding apps aren't on the horizon. For the time being, your only choice is to use a Samsung, OnePlus, or Xiaomi phone, which all have this feature built into their Android skins.

Using App Lock in OnePlus Smartphones

Many people are unaware of OnePlus' excellent feature called Lockbox, which is carefully disguised. To get to it, you must first open the File Manager app, and then scroll down to the bottom.

Launch the File Manager application.

Select Documents, Images, Videos, or Audio from the drop-down menu

Long-press a file you want to hide to conceal it

Tap Move to Lockbox to finish the task.

Using App Lock in Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones

To hide photos and files on a Xiaomi phone, use the File Manager app. Select a folder or file that you want to lock by long-pressing it once you're in the File Manager app. Then choose the option to make it private.

Launch the File Manager application

Long-press a file or folder to hide it

Select the option to make it private

Create a password using the on-screen prompts

Using App Lock in Samsung Smartphones

One of the most useful features of Samsung phones is Secure Folder, which allows you to hide photos and other items. Your device should come with the app pre-installed, but you'll need a Samsung account to utilise it.

Open the Secure Folder application.

Select the 3-dot menu option.

Add files is the option to choose.

Choose between adding Images, Videos, Audio, Documents, and My Files.

Tap Done after selecting the files you want to add to Secure Folder.

Make a decision.

How to Lock an App Using Third-Party Apps

You can lock apps on your Android device with a variety of third-party apps available on the Google Play Store. On your Android device, go to Google Play and download AppLock. The software is free to download and use, but you'll have to pay for the full version to remove adverts and gain access to additional features.

When you initially use the app, you'll be asked to generate a Master PIN. Create a four-digit PIN that is distinct from the unlock PIN on your phone. For confirmation, you will need to input the PIN twice.

AppLock will ask if you wish to lock apps with your fingerprint if you have the fingerprint scanner enabled on your device. Depending on your preference, tap Yes or No.

After that, select the apps you'd like to lock by tapping the Plus icon. You have the option to lock as many apps as you desire. Tap the + symbol once more to confirm your choice.

You'll have to provide AppLock with certain permissions the first time you lock an app. A dialogue window will appear automatically in response to this.

After that, allow AppLock access to the Usage Data Access permission by tapping OK. Give the app the same permission to appear on top. Finally, you'll need to give the app permission to access the internal storage on your phone.

