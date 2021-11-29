Stream Xbox Game Pass Games on Your iPhone and iPad; Read More to Know-How

Xbox games pass provide many possibilities to gamers to play their favourite games on supported devices. Moving forward with that Microsoft has enabled members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream games from the service to devices that support it. Officially supported devices include iPhones starting with the XS and all contemporary iPads, although due to Apple constraints, the Xbox Game Pass app for iOS does not contain this element of the service. Despite this stumbling block, Game Pass subscribers can still play on the go with their iPhones and iPads.

How to Access Xbox Games on Apple iPhone and iPad

If you already have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can go to xbox.com/play on iOS and create an Xbox Cloud Gaming shortcut on your home screen. Simply select a name for the progressive web app by tapping the browser's share icon.

Go to xbox.com/play and click the green Sign In button at the top to access the Cloud Streaming area of the service. After entering your credentials, you'll be given access to the entire Game Pass library, including titles you've recently played on Cloud Streaming or other Xbox platforms. By adding the Cloud Streaming front page to your home screen, you may avoid having to type the location into Safari after your first visit. Touch controls are supported by more than 100 games on the service, and they don't require any additional hardware to play, although this functionality isn't available across the board. On iPhone and iPad, all games on the service support Xbox controllers, and the online app supports PlayStation controllers in part.

For the greatest streaming experience, players should ensure sure their internet connection is steady and has adequate upload and download speeds. Microsoft recommends a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which requires a minimum speed of 10 Mbps. Millions of people still lack access to the Internet that is both reliable and affordable. That's a roadblock in Microsoft's quest to reach as many gamers as possible, and the corporation is working to overcome it by expanding internet connectivity.

The addition of a web browser and iOS isn't the only change Microsoft has revealed for Xbox Cloud Gaming. The infrastructure of the service has been improved by the firm, and it currently runs on special Xbox Series X hardware. Games can now be streamed at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second. That's a fantastic improvement that should make Xbox Cloud Gaming look and feel better.

