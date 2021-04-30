Tech tools to keep handy during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oximeter, Smartwatch SpO2, Nebulizer & Thermometer

With the rising number of Coivd-19 cases. No place seems safer than the safety of our homes. We got some Tech to help you keep a check on your health and make your homes safer.

It's been more than a year now for the Covid-19 Pandemic. And As 2021 rolled in, we expected to turn things in our favour as the Vaccine was available. But things have turned for the worst. So the best thing to do now is to be home and be safe. To help you keep a check on your health, we have put together a list of tech gadgets you should have handy at home.

Oximeters

Possibly one of the most important gadgets on our list is the Oximeter. It is the first stage for identifying infection since it identifies the oxygen level in your blood. Covid-19 infects your respiratory organs like your lungs. Oxygen levels in the blood start to drop down as a result of the infection. Consult your family doctor if the oxygen level drop below 95%

Digital Thermometer

Fever is one of the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. And some people fail to monitor their temperature to check signs of a fever. A Digital Thermometer is easy to use, as the user has to switch the device on, place it under the tongue and in a matter of few seconds, the user has the temperature readings.

Smartwatch with SpO2 Sensors

When Covid-19 hit in 2020, the need for smartwatches to feature a SpO2 sensor became a selling factor. People wanted to monitor their health on the go. This tech is helping people monitor their oxygen levels while working at home or answering office calls and not having the need to keep an Oximeter handy.

Nebulizers

And old tech but every effective in the current pandemic situation. Nebulizers will help provide temporary relief to people facing difficulties with their breathing. Though effective, Nebulizers are not a permanent solution. Users should seek professional help if the health is on a decline.

Beware of Fake Apps

This is not a tech product but tech advice. Please do not seek information or depend on data provided by several fake apps on the Play Store and Apple Store. These Apps do not provide accurate data and might mislead you to wrong conclusions.

