The best video editors available for your Mac

Last month, Apple announced the new MacBook Pro 2021 at its Unleashed Mac event. For media editing, macOS is a fantastic operating system. There are numerous editing tools available for both basic and professional needs. The best video editors for Mac are listed below.

iMovie

Apple's iMovie is a free video editor. It works on macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, so you can start a project on your Mac and finish it on the go with another device. This app is free to download from the App Store and comes pre-installed on new Macs. So, assuming you haven't deleted it from your machine, you won't have to pay any extra money or download any software.

You can use this app to make movies and quirky Hollywood-style trailers. The latter has a number of templates for various genres into which you can simply drop your media and get started. You can control other aspects of the video and photo, such as the titles, background audio, and so on, in addition to adding the videos and photos.

However, rather than trailers, the more powerful options are available through the movie creator. You can freely create and edit your content there. Colour and audio filters can be applied, as well as changing the playback speed, reducing background noise, cropping, rotating, and much more.

This video editor is ideal for casual hobbyists and students who don't require a feature-rich programme. iMovie offers a creative space where projects can be made, but only within certain parameters. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to use iMovie on a Mac for you. This software isn't for you if you're looking for a professional editor.

Final Cut Pro

This Apple video editor is aimed at professionals. This one is for you if you work in the film industry or take video editing way too seriously. In the United States, however, it costs a whopping ₹ 27,900, just so you know. Apple offers a 90-day free trial, allowing you to try it out before investing your money.

Final Cut Pro takes iMovie to the next level, even allowing you to import projects from the latter for further editing in Final Cut Pro. You can work with 360-degree videos, edit cinematic footage shot on an iPhone 13, and detect and track the motion of faces and other objects. This is in addition to editing while importing media from other sources, adding and deleting focus points, adjusting ProRes Raw camera settings, and adding and deleting focus points.

If you want to compile moments captured on a trip or document casual moments in your life, iMovie is a better option than Final Cut Pro. Professionals and exceptional enthusiasts in the field will benefit from this software.

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe's software is also aimed at professionals. However, rather than being a one-time purchase, it is a subscription service. This one is for you if you'd rather pay a monthly Adobe Creative Cloud subscription per month for ₹1,675.60. This also makes it more affordable if you only need a video editor for a short time and don't intend to use it in the long run. It comes with a free trial, so you can try it out before paying for it.

There are a few differences between the two professional editors when compared to Final Cut Pro. Adobe's software allows for 3D editing, whereas Apple's does not. This one is for you if you think you'll be working on 3D projects. Aside from that, both apps include the majority of the essential features, such as Multicam and 360 degrees VR video editing.

Adobe Premiere Elements

If monthly subscriptions aren't your thing, Adobe offers a one-time purchase of a video editor that's lighter than Premiere Pro. Premiere Elements is a $99 programme that lets you make simple and intermediate edits. For automated editing, this editor makes use of Adobe Sensei AI. In addition to fixing grainy footage, you can add motion and colourize static photos, reframe subjects, select specific areas, and apply effects.

If you're more than an average user but don't want to invest in a professional video editor, this is the one for you. It offers a 30-day free trial so you can try it out before deciding whether or not to buy it.

Adobe Premiere Rush

Rush is a greatly scaled-down version of Premiere Pro. In fact, Rush projects can be opened in Pro. Rush is a simple video editor that focuses on creating videos for social media. Its primary platform is mobile devices. You get a Rush subscription already bundled with the Pro or Creative Cloud Package included. Otherwise, you can opt for ₹797.68/month as a single only. Premiere Elements is a consumer video editor with a lot of features. It includes a large library of effects, transitions, music, and graphics and is designed to work with a variety of consumer video formats.

DaVinci Resolve

Depending on your needs, this video editor has both free and paid versions. The paid version is a one-time purchase that gives power users access to additional features. Editing tools, motion graphics, visual effects, audio post-processing, and colour correction are all available in the free version.

If you want even more features, you can pay ₹25,900 to get automatic facial recognition, face refinement tools, temporal and spatial noise reduction, and photorealistic optical quality motion effects. In addition to lens flare, lens blur, aperture diffraction, Revival restoration tools, film damage or film grain Resolve FX, and more, there's also lens flare, lens blur, aperture diffraction, Revival restoration tools, film damage or film grain Resolve FX, and more.

