Why Your Android Applications Keeps Crashing? How to Troubleshoot Them

When an application crashes in the middle of a task on a smartphone, it can be aggravating. Apps that crash, or merely slow down or freeze for a few seconds, irritate users. An app may forcibly close, crash, regularly freeze or cease responding, or otherwise fail to function as it was intended. Many things can cause this, but most app problems can be resolved by updating the programme or cleaning the app data.

Patches are frequently included with app updates to fix issues that have been found with the app. Some app updates are distributed via Google Play, while others are included in device software upgrades.

Apps also likely to break when your WiFi or cellular connectivity is slow or inconsistent. The shortage of storage capacity on your device is another cause of Android Apps crashing.

How to troubleshoot, if your applications keep crashing

When an app fails, restarting it usually solves the problem. However, if you have an app that crashes or closes unexpectedly, restarting it will not address the problem because it will most likely crash again. But don't panic; if you follow the troubleshooting methods below, you should be able to solve your problem.

Clear App Data

Clearing the app data will remove all of the app's settings, saved information, and other configurations.

Important: Make a backup of any important data before proceeding with this step.

Go to the Settings menu.

Choose one of the following options:

Tap Apps & Notifications > All to see everything

Select Apps

Locate and tap the app that is causing the problem in the app list

Clear storage by going to Storage > Clear

To confirm, press OK

Update Apps from Google Play Store

Ensure that all of your apps are up to date, as many app developers incorporate performance enhancements with app upgrades.

Open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone or tablet

Then select, Manage applications & devices from the Drawer menu. Updates for installed apps are presented on the Updates page

Update all installed apps by tapping Update all. To update an app, tap the Update button next to it.

Update software of your smartphone

If the problem isn't caused by an app, check for software updates on your phone and, if one is available, download and install it.

Go to the Settings menu

Tap, type Software Updates into the search box, and then tap it when it appears in the results Note: You may need to search for a System update on some phone models

Now press the Check button

Remove and reinstall an app

If the software was obtained or updated through the Google Play Store, reinstalling or updating the app may fix the problem.

Go to the Settings menu

Choose one of the following options: Tap Apps & Notifications > All to see everything

Select Apps

Choose the app that is having a problem

For programmes downloaded from the Google Play Store app, tap Uninstall, or for preinstalled apps, tap > Uninstall updates

To confirm your choice, tap OK

Install the app or use the Google Play Store app to update it

Free some space from your smartphone

Many people are unlikely to be concerned about this because most new phones and tablets come with plenty of storage capacity. However, if you're running out of space, some resource-intensive programmes may malfunction because they don't have enough memory to run properly. What is the solution? Make some room in your storage.

