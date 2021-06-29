Windows 11 Preview; here's how you can download and test out the new features

If you’re wondering how to download the Windows 11 Insider Preview build Dev channel then you are at the right place. Here we have created a step-by-step guide to download and use the preview build on your laptop or PC.

Microsoft has recently launched its most awaited operating system called Windows 11 on June 24th, 2021. The newly launched desktop OS drives an array of new features and UI changes which we were expecting for the last couple of years. Microsoft has also bought support for Android apps with the launch of Windows 11 and the company is expected to release the OS commercially in the fall of 2021. However, if you are not patient enough to wait for the official roll out then we have a great catch for you that will allow you to use the OS before everyone else.

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview build Dev channel, which you can install on your PC or laptop and enjoy using the new operating system. The Windows 11 Insider Preview build comes with revamped UI, a new theme, Notification center and Quick Settings, and a lot more. If you’re wondering how to download the Windows 11 Insider Preview build Dev channel then you are at the right place. Here we have created a step-by-step guide to download and use the preview build on your laptop or PC.

How to download Windows 11 Insider Preview build

The Windows 11 Insider Preview comes with a build number 22000.51, which means that you have to get yourself enrolled with the Windows Insider Program to test the new OS. So here are the steps which you should have to follow in order to download the new Windows 11 operating system.

First, you need to head to the Windows Insider website by clicking here

Now, click on the Register option.

sign in with your Microsoft Account (if you don’t have then create one).

You need to click through several agreements and on the last page check the acceptance box and hit the Register button.

Now you need to head to the Start Menu and open Settings.

Click on the Update & Security option.

Now on the left column, you can see the Windows Insider Program, click on it.

You can see the “Get started” option, click on it.

Here you need to click on the “+” icon to add your Microsoft account.

Now you have to “Pick Your Insider Settings.”

Choose “Dev Channel” to get the Windows 11 Insider Preview, and then click the “Confirm” button.

On the next agreement screen click Confirm and the PC will restart.

Windows 11 Preview Download

Once your PC is restarted you need to follow the given below steps:

Head to the Settings option

Select Update & Security

Click on Windows Insider Program again.

Click “Check for Updates”

It might take a minute but the Windows 11 Insider Preview will begin downloading.

Once the update is downloaded it will require a restart.

Click on the restart option and wait for Windows 11 to install.

During this process “Your computer may restart a few times.”

But no need to worry, once the Windows 11 preview is installed completely, your PC will reboot to the login page and you are good to go.

What are the new updates with Windows 11 Insider Preview? The Windows 11 Insider Preview build comes with revamped UI, a new theme, Notification center and Quick Settings, and a lot more. What are the new changes with Microsoft Store app? The company has also revamped the UI of its Store app with an all-new design which is said to load and work faster than the previous generation. What is the size of Windows 11? The new version of Windows 11 preview is around 4.54 Gb to 6 Gb in file size so make sure you have enough space on your C drive to install the update.

