Over the years, Amazon's Alexa digital voice assistant has received its fair share of legitimate criticism, particularly regarding how voice clips are recorded and stored. Alexa, on the other hand, is now being chastised for telling a young child to play with a wall power outlet (sort of).

Alexa, like Google Assistant, Bixby, and pretty much every other digital assistant, can give you search results from the internet when it doesn't have an answer to a question. For example, asking "what's the weather" will get you an Alexa response, but more specific questions will almost always require Alexa to conduct a web search. The answers are only as useful as the search results, which weren't particularly helpful in this case.

On Sunday, Kristin Livdahl shared a screenshot from the Alexa app, showing that when her 10-year-old child asked Alexa to "tell me a challenge to do," Alexa replied, "Here's something I found on the web." ourcommunitynow.com reports that: "Plug a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs," says the challenge.

Alexa was reading a news article from January 2020 about a TikTok challenge that encouraged users to insert pennies into wall outlets. According to reports, Amazon's virtual assistant uses Bing for web searches, and searching Bing for that question returns other articles and videos as the top results.

"Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do," Amazon said in a statement to Indy100. "Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers." We took immediate action to correct this error as soon as we became aware of it." A generic error message now appears when Alexa is asked to "tell me a challenge to do."

Despite the fact that the search results were not directly from Amazon, the issue highlights the growing difficulty that children are having with digital assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Although Alexa has a special mode for kids, there is still a lot of third-party content that Amazon may not be validating, such as third-party Skills and question answers.

On the other hand, it is also advisable for the Parents or adults to do thorough gatekeeping while allowing access to these technologies to the children. Tech today is AI and not unknown to error and malfunction. Human intervention is always advisable rather than being given full control.

