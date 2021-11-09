AMD unveils breakthrough Data Center Innovations with an expanded product line

At the AMD Accelerated Data Center Premiere, AMD showcased its growing data center momentum and high-performance product line-up with the launch of the world’s fastest HPC and AI accelerator, the AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerator, and previewed the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, enabled by 3D packaging innovations from AMD.

AMD also shared more about the expanded “Zen 4” data centre roadmap, including next-generation AMD EPYC processors. Let’s have a closer look at the announcement.

Data Center Momentum

At the event, the AMD President and CEO Lisa Su announced that Meta, formerly Facebook, is the latest major hyperscale cloud company to adopt EPYC CPUs. AMD and Meta worked together to define an open, cloud-scale, single-socket server designed for performance and power efficiency, based on the 3rd Gen EPYC processor.

AMD and SAP are expanding their partnership, focused on testing EPYC-powered infrastructure as part of the RISE with an SAP offering, anchored by SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Introducing The World’s Fastest HPC and AI Accelerator

The AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerator is built on the AMD CDNA 2 architecture and features innovative packaging technology that makes it the industry’s first multi-die GPU.

The A MD Instinct MI200 Accelerators and 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs are powering the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which will be online next year.

Advanced Packaging Driving Data Center Performance

AMD revealed another application of its innovative 3D chipset packaging technology - coming to the data center in the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, the first server CPU with high-performance 3D die stacking.

3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache are the fastest server processors for technical computing workloads, with more than a 50% uplift compared to the EPYC 7003 Series processor.

The processors will be available in Q1 2022, with solutions expected from partners including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HPE and SuperMicro.

Expanded AMD “Zen 4” Based Products - “Genoa” and “Bergamo”

The flagship 4 th Gen AMD EPYC processor, codenamed “Genoa,” is expected to be the world’s highest performance processor for general-purpose computing. It will have up to 96 high-performance “Zen 4” cores and will support the next generation of memory and I/O technologies. “Genoa” is on track for production and launch in 2022.

