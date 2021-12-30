ColorOS 12 update with Android 12 pushed to Reno 5 and Reno 6

OPPO unveiled ColorOS 12, the latest version of the company's custom Android skin, in September. ColorOS 12 beta has been rolled out to several OPPO phones since then, allowing users to try out an early version of Android 12 ahead of the stable release. The Find X3 Pro, Find X2 Pro, Reno 6 series, Reno 5 series, and others are among them. OPPO announced earlier this month that ColorOS 12 would be stable for some of its premium phones later this month. The stable Android 12 update has now begun rolling out to the Reno 6 and Reno 5 models, as promised.

The stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 has begun rolling out to the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G, and Reno 6 Pro 5G, according to a series of announcements on the OPPO Community.

ColorOS 12 stable availability:

OPPO Reno 5 5G — Indonesia

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G — Saudi Arabia, the UAE

OPPO Reno 6 5G — Indonesia, India, Vietnam

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G — Indonesia, India, Saudia Arabia, Pakistan

As you can see, the update is currently only available in a few regions. However, the company is expected to soon expand the rollout to more markets. In any case, Reno 5 and Reno 6 series owners in the aforementioned markets can expect to receive the OTA notification in the coming days. You can also manually start it if you don't want to wait. To do so, go to Settings > Software Updates > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > select "Trial Version" and then click on the "Apply now" button. You should receive the new update shortly after that.

Reno 5 and Reno 6 owners can look forward to many exciting features after installing the ColorOS 12 update, including a new wallpaper-based theming system, Canvas AOD, Screen Translate, Background Stream, Android 12's Privacy Dashboard and privacy indicators, and much more.