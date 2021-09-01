DIZO GoPods and DIZO GoPods Neo with ANC launched in India

DIZO has announced the launch of two new TWS earbuds — DIZO GoPods and DIZO GoPods Neo, and another two new products — DIZO Beard Trimmer Plus and DIZO Hair Dryer under its smart care category. Aimed at consumers who embrace premium and trendy designs, and also demand the best product experience at the most competitive prices. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched DIZO products.

DIZO GoPods

DIZO GoPods come with a host of features, including a premium design and sleek body. The earbuds weigh around 4.1g and a case that weigh 34.5g making it easier to carry. It comes in two colour variants - Smoky Grey and Creme White. The ergonomically designed DIZO GoPods not just excel in the design department, but are also uber comfortable in the human ear, meant for long hours of use.

The earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and the capability to reduce noise up to 25dB, which is a feature mostly available inexpensive products in the market. The flagship TWS earbuds have a Transparency Mode as well that allows external voices to enter into the microphone. It means whenever users want to talk with people around, they can simply turn the transparency mode on, without having to take the earphones off. Additionally, there is Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm for calls that give users superb sound pick-up and helps in ambient noise reduction during calls.

DIZO GoPods comes equipped with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) diaphragm, which is usually employed on expensive and more premium earbuds, they provide superior sound quality to listeners. Further, it comes with a 10mm Hi-Fi Driver that fully leverages the power of a large dynamic coil and DLC diaphragm.

Furthermore, the DIZO GoPods is installed with the Intelligent R2 chip that helps in optimizing the voice and music signals for ultra-low power consumption, stable connectivity and improved sound quality. They also support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for faster transmission speed, strong anti-interference ability, stable signal and low power consumption.

As per the company, DIZO GoPods is capable of offering a long-lasting music playback capability of up to 25-hours, that is every single earbud carries a 30mAh battery. The charging case carries a 400mAh battery. Users can do a quick charge of 10 minutes as well and it will juice up the earbuds for up to 120 minutes of playback time.

The DIZO GoPods allow users to easily switch on the Game Mode with ultra-low latency - as low as 88ms! Whether they are playing their favourite games or watching a video, with the game mode on, there will be perfect sync between the audio and video to enhance their total entertainment experience. With IPX5 Water Resistance, these earbuds will keep going strong even through everyday accidental contact with water and sweat.

DIZO GoPods Neo

One of the highlights of DIZO GoPods Neo is its eye-catching design. It will be available in Deep Blue and Aurora colour variants and come with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB allowing users to immerse themselves in music. Besides this, it also features the Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound or the people around, and the dual-mic Environment Noise Cancellation that significantly reduces the surrounding noise for your listener during a call.

Powered with a 10mm Driver and Bass Boost+ Algorithm, the DIZO GoPods Neo are designed to provide an engaging music experience, even bass-heavy music like rock concerts, anytime and anywhere. The earbuds come equipped with a 40mAh battery for each earbud and a 400mAh battery in the charging case to give you non-stop playback of 7 hours and 28hrs of total playback along with the case, with a quick charge feature of 3 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge. The Game Mode with 88ms super-low latency ensures sync errors don’t come in the way of your gameplay or binge-watching sessions.

Price and availability

The DIZO GoPods will be available in two colours — Smoky Grey and Creme White. Priced at Rs 3,299, the TWS earbuds will be available on Flipkart starting September 06, 2021, 12:00 PM onwards and soon on select retail stores. During the first sale on Flipkart, they will be sold at a special price of Rs 2,999 only for a limited period.

The DIZO GoPods Neo will be available in Deep Blue and Aurora colours. Priced at Rs 2,499, the earbuds are scheduled for their first sale on Flipkart starting September 10, 2021, 12:00 PM onwards and soon on select retail stores. During the first sale on Flipkart, they will be up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs 2,299 only for a limited period.