 Huawei Watch D with blood pressure monitoring surfaces, Release expected soon

It appears that Huawei's investment in smart wearables research and development is paying off handsomely. This week, the company unveiled its largest research lab, which will focus on testing and developing wearables that will be massive health and fitness gems.

According to a tip, Huawei will unveil its Watch D smart wearable in December, which will include blood pressure monitoring.

A smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring capabilities could be a real leap in the monitoring of human blood pressure. It is certain to provide a trove of real-time data, which could spark new research into the phenomenon.

Due to the crucial methods and complex requirements involved in delivering precise and dependable blood pressure readings, only a few smart wearables offer blood pressure monitoring. Huawei has reportedly received approval for a wearable device that measures blood pressure in support of the rumoured forthcoming introduction of the Watch D with blood pressure monitoring.

The claimed Huawei Watch D advertising images were uploaded on Weibo, and they depict a device that bears little resemblance to prior Huawei wearables. The Watch D has a rectangular shape with a rectangular display and two buttons on the right side.

It is unknown how far Huawei has progressed in obtaining the requisite certifications for the Watch D outside of China. The Huawei Watch D's price is likewise unknown at this time.

