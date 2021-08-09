JioFiber, Airtel, BSNL; best broadband plans you must pick

A couple of years back broadband subscription was a big deal for users in India as the prepaid plans were too expensive to afford. However, the current scenario has completely changed thanks to the arrival of JioFiber, the competition in the broadband sector has suddenly spiked and to compete the existing players has to introduce new affordable plans with better plans. The traditional broadband connections have been upgraded to a fibre connection. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are some of the big players in the Indian telecom sector which are continuously expanding their services across the nation. In this, we have listed some of the best fiber prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL.

BSNL Rs 1,499 broadband plan



BSNL offers a Rs 1,499 fibre plan which is known as the Fibre Ultra plan and it comes with up to 300Mbps speed. The fibre plan comes with a monthly FUP data of 4TB which seems to be more than JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. After the user exhausts the FUP the speed of the internet drops down to 4Mbps.



Besides, the BSNL Fibre Ultra plans also come with unlimited voice calling benefits on landline connections. It also comes with a 1-year free subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Premium.



JioFiber Rs 1,499 broadband plan



Second, on the list is JioFiber RS 1,499 which comes with an array of benefits. The mid-range broadband plan comes with a speed of 300Mbps with a total FUP data of 3.3TB with a validity of one month. The Rs 1,499 broadband plan comes with additional benefits of free landline connection with unlimited local and national voice calling.



The prepaid plan also offers OTT benefits like Netflix (basic), Amazon Prime videos, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Voot Select, JioCinema, Discovery+, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, JioSaavn, and more.



Airtel Rs 1,499 broadband plan



Airtel also offers a broadband plan of Rs 1,499 which comes with a total data of 3.33TB with 300Mbps speed. The telco also offers free landline connection with unlimited calling benefits. Along with high-speed internet, the company also offers OTT benefits like Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and more.



Looking at all the fiber broadband plans we can say that the JioFiber is offering a lot of OTT benefits than the other two, but if you’re only hungry for data the BSNL is offering a good deal. On the other hand, Airtel is balancing both data and OTT benefits, you can pick any of the plans among the three as per your requirement.