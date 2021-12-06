Minix Voice smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, multi-sport mode launched in India

Minix, the smartwatch and smartphone accessories segment brand has expanded its portfolio in India today with the launch of yet another feature-rich smartwatch with innovative upgrades. The newly launched smartwatch is called Miniz Voice that comes equipped with HD Bluetooth calling, low power chip, professional motion analysis, multi-sport mode, and many others available at a highly affordable price point. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications and features of the newly launched smartwatch.

Considering the surge in demand for highly advanced smartwatches, Minix has launched Minix Voice upgraded to make life simpler. It allows the user to connect and remotely control their phone to take photos, control music, find the phone, and more to make life more efficient and productive.

Minix Voice Specifications

The newly launched Minix Voice is boasted with high fidelity speakers and Bluetooth hands-free calling for HD sound. Whether a user is exercising or driving, their phone can be pushed to their watch in time for incoming calls. In addition, it allows one-touch answering to free up the user’s hands while giving them more freedom in communication.

Bolstered with advanced tracking capabilities, the smartwatch’s built-in breathing training function follows the user’s breathing pattern that further helps in relieving stress and soothing the body and mind. Furthermore, the smartwatch has an automatic 24-hour real-time sleep monitoring feature to analyze the sleeping pattern and cycles for their better health. Being a holistic health suite, the smartwatch monitors blood pressure and suggests relaxation and breathing exercises to relieve anxiety. It also monitors heart rate and oxygen levels to ensure proactive health safety.

With Minix Voice, users can measure the duration of exercise, distance covered, calories, pace, and heart rate during a workout and set exercise goals for improved performance. It enables users to view all-day pedometer data and the last 7 days of exercise data. In addition, the multi-sport mode of the smartwatch tracks the user’s sports activities – running, walking, riding, swimming, and many others.

Minix Voice is waterproof, dustproof, and weatherproof to ensure safety during dramatic weather conditions. It features a wide array of stylish dials that can be changed at will to suit a variety of aesthetics. Apart from this, it has two different pre-set menus for easy navigation as per the user’s needs.

Manufactured thoughtfully, the smartwatch also has an in-built sedentary reminder, drink reminder, weather, alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, torch, brightness adjustment, theatre mode, and do not disturb mode.

Price and Availability

Minix Voice is launched at Rs 3,699 in India. Since it is an exclusive launch, the smartwatch is available for purchase on leading e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon India and is available in the Black, Blue, and Gold color options.