Moto Edge X a.k.a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specs leak

The Moto Edge X will be Motorola's next flagship, and while we don't know when it will be unveiled, a new media report claims it will be released globally in January under the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have a 6.67" FullHD+ OLED punch-hole screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, according to the publication. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 12 and will receive two OS updates globally.

Qualcomm's SM8450 SoC, which is thought to be the Snapdragon 898, will power the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It will be available with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. They're both UFS 3.1. There will be no microSD card slot for storage expansion on the device.

The camera unit will feature four cameras: a high megapixels selfie camera on the front, a triple camera system on the back with 50MP primary (OV50A), 50MP ultrawide (Samsung JN1), and 2MP depth (OV02B1B) units, and a 60MP selfie camera on the front. The main camera will have optical image stabilisation, and the selfie camera will be capable of recording 4K videos.

A 5,000 mAh battery will power the device, which will be charged at up to 68W via a USB-C (3.1 Gen 1) port. According to the source, the included 68W adapter will fill the cell from flat to 50% in less than 15 minutes and 100% in less than 35 minutes. The Edge 30 Ultra, on the other hand, will not support wireless charging or reverse charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be made of plastic and ingress protection will be rated at IP52. In Europe, it will have a dedicated Google Assistant button, but no 3.5mm headphone jack will be available.

Stereo speakers, WLAN 6, Sub-6 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 are among the other leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to become the Moto Edge X in China next month, and since Motorola has already teased it, expect to hear more about it as we get closer to its rumoured December unveiling.

