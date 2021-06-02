100th Mars day for Perseverance on the Red Planet

Perseverance has completed its 100th Mars day on the Red Planet. We are excited to see new images for the rover.

NASA's 2020 Mars mission carrying Perseverance and Ingenuity took off from Earth on 30 July 2020. After travelling for more than a year, the rover Perseverance and the mini-helicopter Ingenuity landed on Mars on 18 February 2021. NASA named the landing site Octavia E. Butler Landing site after the Mars Mission 2020 had landed. Today, Perseverance and Ingenuity have spent 100 Sols or 100 Mars days on the red planet(104 Earth days).

100 days (sols) on Mars, and feeling productive:



✅ Tested all cameras & instruments

✅ Returned 75,000+ pics

✅ Deployed #MarsHelicopter & captured its flights

✅ Recorded sounds of Mars

✅ Extracted oxygen from atmosphere

✅ Started south to first exploration zone



Onward. pic.twitter.com/ER5vWebqpb — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 1, 2021

The Mission

Perseverance and Ingenuity will explore the Jezero crater on Mars for an indefinite mission timeline. They will be supporting the Mars Explorations Program started by NASA in 1993. Under the program, Perseverance and Ingenuity will search for the following.

Determine if Mars ever supported life

Study the climate on Mars

Study the geology of Mars

Prepare for Maned missions

Perseverance is an updated version of the Curiosity rover that landed on Mars

Previous Missions

The Curiosity rover first landed on Mars on the 6th of August, 2012 and has been active for about eight years and 299 days. Curiosity measures up to a size of a full-size sedan on Earth. The Curiosity rover designed to carry out a two-year mission is still active as of 22nd of May, 2021. The Curiosity Rover is designed, to explore the Gale crater on Mars and relay the findings to NASA. The knowledge gained from this project would then helped NASA with building the current generation of rovers Perseverance and the copter Ingenuity that are currently on an active mission on Mars since 2020.

Other Successful Missions

China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. After seven months of inter solar travel, Tianwen-1 reached the Mars orbit on the 10th of February, 2021. For three long months, the Tianwen-1 stayed in Mars's orbit, studying the landing sites. After careful calculations of the landing sites, on the 14th of May 2021, the lander/rover successfully made its descent and landing in the designated landing zone. After the successful landing, the rover transmitted back images. Two of these images were released to the public by China National Space Administration.

