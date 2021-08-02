1GB data with OTT benefits at Rs 5 the deal is from Airtel; know the catch here

Bharti Airtel the telecom operator in India is now offering 1GB of data at Rs 5 only. Yes! You read it correctly, the company is offering some really impressive OTT benefits. However, do note that the company is not providing this as a separate plan and we are talking about the Rs 448 prepaid plan. Airtel is one of the biggest competitors of Reliance Jio and when Jio entered the Indian telecom market it has aggressively disrupted the industry by offering free data packs and calling benefits. Due to the aggressive pricing, many telecom companies packed their bags and left the battle, but Airtel on the other hand is still giving good competition.

Airtel 1GB data at Rs 5

By 1GB data at Rs 5, we mean the Rs 448 prepaid plan includes this offer. Airtel has launched this plan to provide OTT benefits like Disney+ Hotstar VIP to its subscribers. The prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and national voice calling facilities. The benefits sound really promising, but it comes with a validity of 28 days, which might disappoint few users.

But if you’re planning to purchase the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and you’re also an Airtel customer then this plan makes sense for you. Instead of investing your money on an OTT platform subscription, you can get an Airtel plan for 28 days that too with unlimited calls and 3GB daily data.

In 28 days the prepaid plan is offering 84GB data to a customer, which means 1GB data is costing around Rs 5.3 so 84GB of data is costing you approx Rs 148 which doesn't seem to be a bad deal. In the past few months, Airtel has improved its network connectivity and it seems that the telco is also planning to bring 5G connectivity soon in India as the company is already testing its 5G solutions. It would be interesting to see who is going to launch the 5G network first in the country.