20 YouTube channels, 2 websites blocked by Centre for spreading fake news

On Tuesday, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sanctioned an order to block 20 YouTube channels and two websites for accused of wide spreading anti-Indian propaganda and fake news on the Internet. Yes! You read it correctly, it's an official order to take this step to avoid fake news on the web. According to a report from the Times of India, the Centre has issued two separate orders that include blocking 20 YouTube channels and the second order is to block two news websites that are indulged in publishing fake news.

Both YouTube and the telecom department are directed to take necessary measures to enforce the orders. It seems that the government is getting strict on fake news and anti-India propaganda, but we don’t know how many more sites and channels are going to be blocked by the government. This can be the first way of the new initiative.

"The channels and the websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India," the information and broadcasting ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The channels were used to post "divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat etc", as per the statement quoted by the Times of India.

Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting Minister shared a video message where he assured that strong action has been taken against all the 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites, and the one who owns the accounts. According to Anurag, these channels and websites were creating an atmosphere of “fear and confusion” in the country by spreading fake news.

"Action has been taken against them under the IT rules so that the agenda that Pakistan carries out against India (is blunted)... Strict action has been taken against them so that such forces do not work against India," he said.

According to the Center, the YouTube channels had also posted content on sensitive issues like farmers’ protests, protests related to the citizenship Act, and more.