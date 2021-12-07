2022 iPad Pro to have wireless charging, Analyst Report says

Since the 5th generation iPad in 2017, Apple hasn't missed a year and has released a new basic iPad every year, all the way up to the 9th generation this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a new model will be released in 2022, with minor upgrades similar to its predecessors.

The 2021 model has been upgraded to an Apple A13 Bionic chipset (up from A12), putting it a couple of generations behind the current iPhones. Another hiccup is on the way. The basic iPad was also rumoured to have an iPad Air-like design, but that did not materialise – perhaps next year.

A version with an OLED display was being developed for the next iPad Air, but development was halted. As a result, the new model will continue to use LCD for another generation (probably not Mini-LED, though).

The current iPad Air was released last year and is powered by an A14 chip, whereas the new mini is powered by an A15 chip and includes an ultra-wide selfie camera for the Center Stage feature. Gurman believes that with a new chipset and camera, the new Air will be on par with the mini.

As the M-series is reserved for iPad Pros and Macs, the chipset will most likely be the Apple A15 or A16. The decision between the A15 and A16 will most likely be based on availability – Apple has already had to reduce iPad production due to the new mini competing for chips with the iPhone 13 series. Given that iPad sales were up in Q4, that must have been a difficult decision. So, if the A16 chip is in short supply, the iPad Air will almost certainly get this year's chip instead.

Unlike the new Air, the new Pros may get OLED; there have been rumours of double-stacked panels with extra-high brightness for the iPad and MacBook Pros. While Gurman did not mention OLED, he did mention that Apple is looking into wireless charging support for the next iPad Pros. This will allow them to charge devices such as stands and keyboard docks.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.